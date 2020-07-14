Upcoming smartphones in India for July: Specs, launch date, price

The Indian smartphone market is known to be extremely competitive, with numerous offerings at each price point. With short refresh cycles and multiple launches each month, it can get confusing whether you should wait or choose a phone that is currently available. Knowing what’s on the horizon can help with this decision.

As a rule of thumb, always wait as long as you can before making a purchase decision, as we’ve seen brands surprise us far too often.

Like each year, in the first half of 2020, we saw Samsung bring its new flagships to India, followed by other manufacturers such as OnePlus. The Xiaomi-Realme battle touched new price points and some silent brands tried to make a comeback. Overall, it was a good year for smartphones, even when companies were faced with challenges.

In the second half of 2020, we can expect more devices than the first half since the restrictions are now lifted. However, we expect all the companies to host the online-only launch event. While there are multiple phones expected to launch in the coming days, we have made a list of smartphones expected to launch in Indias this July.

In the list, we have a couple of highly anticipated smartphones from Poco and OnePlus. Oppo and Vivo are expected to come up with their camera-centric powerful midranges this month. Also. We can expect at least two Snapdragon 765G powered smartphones in India this month. Here is the list of smartphones that are expected to arrive in India this July.

In case you don't want to wait, check out these compilations:

Poco M2 Pro

(Image credit: Flipkart)

What we know What is it? A new affordable series Status: Launched When? July 7 Price: Starting at Rs 13,999 Region: India exclusive

The Poco M2 Pro marks the brand's entry to the budget segment with a starting price of less than Rs 15,000. For that, you get a Snapdragon 720G with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. Its design is very familiar to the Redmi Note 9 series, which also brings Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and the back.

As for cameras, we get a quad-camera array with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a depth sensor. The big 20:9 display will be very enjoyable for content consumption and gaming.

Poco M2 Pro launched in India as the cheapest Snapdragon 720G phone

OnePlus Nord

(Image credit: Amazon / OnePlus)

What we know What is it? A return to the mid-range Status: Confirmed When? July 21 Expected price: Around Rs 30,000 Region: India, Europe

One of the much-awaited smartphones of the year, the OnePlus Nord will be launched this month in India. This is OnePlus’s reentry to the mid-range segment. The price is expected to be around Rs 30,000 in India.

Although the details of the smartphone have not yet been revealed, the company, however, has confirmed the chipset on the Nord. The OnePlus Nord will feature a Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G capabilities. It will be India’s first Snapdragon 765G powered device. The device is now up for pre-order in India.

Everything we know about the OnePlus Nord

Pre-order: Check out the OnePlus Nord on Amazon

Realme C11

(Image credit: Realme)

What we know What is it? New budget smartphone Status: Launched When? July 14 Expected price: Rs 7,499 Region: India

The Realme C11 is the successor to the Realme C3 and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is also the first phones to feature the new MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage with microSD card support up to 512GB. On to the optics, the Realme C11 comes with 13MP + 2MP f/2.4 dual cameras and over at the front, you get a 5MP selfie camera.

The Realme C11 misses out on the fingerprint scanner and instead gets only the face unlock. It is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro USB slot. It is running on Realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and Dual SIM slot.

Check out Realme C11 on Flipkart

Vivo X50 series

(Image credit: Vivo)

What we know What is it? Vivo’ camera-centric smartphone series Status: Confirmed When? July 16 Expected price: Around Rs 30,000 Region: India

Vivo X50 series is confirmed to launch in India this month as the company has started teasing the launch on Twitter. The Vivo X50 series consists of three smartphones: Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro Plus. There is not much information on which models will be launched in India yet.

The Vivo X50 Pro is a camera-centric premium mid-ranger which will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The X50 Pro features 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 8MP quad-camera setup with gimbal camera system on the primary sensor. X50 Pro's built-in gimbal module moves in the opposite direction of shaking motions, providing increased stability for the main camera.

All three X50 series devices sport a 6.56-inch display. The X50 and X50 Pro feature 90Hz refresh rate while the X50 Pro Plus features a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the Plus model is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Camera-centric Vivo X50 series to launch in India on July 16

Oppo Reno 4

(Image credit: Oppo)

What we know What is it? Camera centric midrange and flagship phones Status: Expected When? Mid-July Expected price: Around Rs 35,000 Region: India

Oppo Reno 4 was launched in China a month ago and soon after the launch, Oppo India confirmed that the Reno 4 will launch in India soon, with multiple localized features catered for the market. The series consists of Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro. The Oppo smartwatch might also make the cut.

The Reno 4 Pro sports a curved 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Reno 4 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Reno 4 and 4 Pro are packed with 4,020mAh and 4,00mAh batteries respectively with 65W SuperVooc charging tech. Powering the Reno 4 series is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. It comes with 5G network support too.

The Reno 4 Pro houses a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, followed by a 12P Sony IMX 708 ultra-wide camera and a 13MP telephoto lens. Over at the front, you get a 32MP snapper. On the other hand, the Reno 4 also packs in IMX 586 primary camera but lacks OIS. Other two snappers include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome camera. The Reno 4 gets dual front cameras with a 32MP primary and a 2MP depth camera.

Oppo Reno 4 Specs, features and price

Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51

(Image credit: Future)

What we know What is it? Budget devices Status: Expected When? End of July Expected price: Around Rs 15,000 Region: India

Samsung is expected to launch new Mid Range smartphones under M and A series with Galaxy M31s and M51 respectively. Both the Samsung Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 are expected to come with a quad-camera set-up with a 64MP primary camera. The primary camera is said to feature In-house ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor.

The Galaxy M31s is said to come with a massive 6,000mAh battery which is the same as the Galaxy M31. Furthermore, the battery will support 22.5W fast charging, up from 15W on the Galaxy M31. It is expected to come with Exynos 9611 SoC and it may pack 6GB of RAM. Since the previous Galaxy M series sported an AMOLED panel, we can also expect the Galaxy M31s and M51 to feature the same along with In-display fingerprint scanner.

We could also see Samsung launching the Galaxy M01s later this month with 3GB RAM. It is also rumored to be a rebranded version of last year’s Galaxy A10s.

Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51 Indian launch expected soon

Asus ROG Phone 3

(Image credit: Weibo / Digital Chat Station)

What we know What is it? Next gaming flagship Status: Confirmed When? July 22 Expected price: Around Rs 45,000 Region: India as well as global

The Asus ROG Phone 2 from last year was one of the best gaming smartphones available. The ROG Phone 3 will make its global debut later this month, bringing a long-awaited refresh to the series.

It is expected to pack all the latest specifications such as the Snapdragon 865 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM. A barrage of gaming-centric bells and whistles are also expected to make the cut such as capacitive shoulder triggers, RGB lighting, front-firing stereo speakers, and vents for cooling. Staples such as a high refresh rate display will also make a comeback.

It is soon going to be joined by the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone, Indian availability of both the devices is anyone’s guess for now.

Everything we know about the Asus ROG Phone 3

Lenovo Legion gaming phone

What we know What is it? Next gaming flagship Status: Confirmed When? July 22 Expected price: Very high Region: China

Lenovo is about to make a big return to the smartphone space with a gaming flagship of its own. It is confirmed to be packed to the brim with high-end specs such as the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, 16GB of RAM and loads of UFS 3.1 storage.

More interestingly, it is rumoured to bring a side pop-up selfie camera which will be a boon for streamers. Expect other gaming-related bells and whistles too.

Lenovo Legion gaming phone is coming with an extraordinary amount of RAM

Redmi Note 9

(Image credit: Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter) )

What we know What is it? Next affordable Note device Status: Confirmed When? July 20 Expected price: around Rs 13,000 Region: India

The next Note in the Redmi series, the Redmi Note 9 will be launches in India on July 20. The device will be the successor to the Redmi Note 8 which was launched back in 2019 and will complete the Redmi Note 9 family which already consists of the Redmi Note 9 Pro series from March.

The Redmi Note 9 is not a new device by any means. It was unveiled during the global event back in April. The global variant of the Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display, Mediatek’s Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get a 48MP quad camera and a 13MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and USB Type-C interface.

Know more about the Redmi Note 9 in India

We will be updating this piece as more information on these devices becomes available. Additional information on devices such as the next Samsung flagship, the Google Pixel 4a and others is also expected to surface in the coming months, as the launches are just around the corner.