Samsung Galaxy M51 could launch in India soon

The Samsung Galaxy M51 could be finally launched in India. The phone was recently spotted on Samsung's support page which hints that the device could be unveiled in India soon.

A phone with model number “SM-M515F” was spotted on the support page. This is more likely to be the much rumoured Galaxy M51 from Samsung. India will be one of the first markets to witness the launch of the new Galaxy device.

The device was first expected to launch in June and then, it was delayed due to the production issue and challenges. A recent report also suggested that Samsung might ditch its own OLED displays in Galaxy M51.

Samsung Galaxy M51 rumoured specs

Although there is not much information about the devices at the moment, here’s what we know from the previous reports. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to come with a quad-camera set-up with a 64MP primary camera, just like the Galaxy M31s. The primary camera is said to feature In-house ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor. Since it is an M series devices, we can expect massive battery with fast charging.

Earlier reports suggested that the device will come with up to 128GB storage along with a base 64GB storage option. It is likely to be powered by the in-house Exynos chipset like the generations before, but it is also rumoured to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset. Since the previous Galaxy M series sported an AMOLED panel, we can also expect the Galaxy M51 to feature the same along with In-display fingerprint scanner. Or, as we’ve seen on the Galaxy M31s, we might just see the Galaxy M51 with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the software front, the Galaxy M51 is expected to run on OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10. There is no information on the pricing yet. The Galaxy M31s is currently priced at Rs 19,499 here in India and we can expect the pricing to be somewhere around the same price or a little higher considering the situation and the market.