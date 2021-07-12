Amazon Prime Day 2021: New launches, expected deals and price cuts on tech

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be held in India on July 26 and 27. The two-day-long mega sale from the e-commerce giant will bring deals, discounts and offers across all the product categories. As compared to last year’s Prime Day in India, this time around it’s being held a few weeks early. This year also marks the fifth anniversary of Amazon Prime Day in India.

Starting July 26, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 will witness great deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, audio products, accessories, and much more. Apart from deals on the many products, brands will also launch new products under the Amazon Prime Day launch banner including phones, laptops, TVs.

Further, this time around Amazon India is also focusing on empowering small businesses, manufacturers, start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers and local shops in India, helping them to bounce back from the Covid-19 impact.

Also, not only deals on gadgets, but Amazon Prime Video will also get some new movies and shows including Malik (Malayalam), Toofaan (Hindi), Tom & Jerry (English), and much more.

In this article, we will be focusing on all the best deals that are available ahead of Prime Day 2021. We have also included some of the popular launches happening over next few weeks including the OnePlus Nord 2. While we know about a handful of deals now, going forward we will be updating the article as we get information about new deals. So make sure to bookmark or save this page for future reference.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Common offers

During the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale on July 26 and 27 in India, users with HDFC cards can get a 10% instant discount with HDFC debit card, credit card, and EMI transactions. While Amazon has not given clarity on the max discount, going by the past record, we guess it’d be Rs 1,500.

Apart from the HDFC bank offer, users with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards get 5% unlimited cashback on the purchase. Also, you will get coupons on certain products, pre-paid offers, Amazon Pay balance cashback, and exchange offer on select products.

These are the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals, offers, and discounts:

Amazon Prime Day new launches

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be launched on July 22 in India and the device is expected to go on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021. Ahead of the launch, the Nord 2 is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. In terms of visuals, the Nord 2 will come with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. Everything we know about the OnePlus Nord 2 so farView Deal

Redmi Note 10T 5G will be Redmi's first 5G phone in India and will be launched on July 20. The Redmi Note 10T comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and sports a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition is expected to be unveiled on July 21 on Amazon as an Amazon Specials. Just like what we’ve seen with the Galaxy M31 Prime, the Galaxy M21 Prime will likely come with the same features and specs as the vanilla Galaxy M21, but with Amazon Prime membership and Amazon app integration.

Other Amazon Prime Day 2021 launches:

Amazon Prime Day best smartphone deals

OnePlus 9 Arguably the best OnePlus device in the OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus 9 will be available with a lower price tag, thanks to Amazon coupons. During the sale, you will be able to "tick" the apply coupon button and get a good discount. Recently, the device had a Rs 2,500 coupon and we're expecting the same if not even better. View Deal

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max under Rs 20,000 The best go-to smartphone around Rs 20,000, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a great all-rounder. It brings competitive features such as an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, a 108MP quad-camera stack, great battery life and more.

Samsung Galaxy M31s under Rs 20,000 The Galaxy M31s is one of the best mid-range phones from 2020 and now, it will be available for under Rs 20,000. It comes with a 6.5″ FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, up to 8GB RAM, and is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset. The Galaxy M31s packs in a massive massive 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. You get a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back.



Redmi 9 4GB+128GB under Rs 9,000 Currently priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, the Redmi 9 will be available with at least Rs 1,000 discount during the sale. The device is powered by Mediatek Helio G35 SoC and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. You get a 6.53-inch HD+ display and a 13+2MP dual camera on the back. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB+128GB under Rs 20,000 64MP +8MP+5MP+5MP |32MP | 5.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Exynos 9611 | 6000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G with coupon discount Samsung's most aggressive mid-range phone for 2021, the Galaxy M42 is powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM. It brings a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display and is backed by a 48MP main camera. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 15W Type-C fast charging. The price starts at Rs 21,999, but you can grab it for less with Amazon coupons. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 under Rs 60,000 For those who want to get the premium Note experience along with S Pen and a great camera setup, the Galaxy Note 20 will be available for under Rs 60,000. It’s easy to love the Note 20’s S-Pen and the fun versatility of its triple-camera array. You also get a great 6.64-inch OLED screen.

Amazon Prime Day best laptop deals

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon series under Rs 50,000 Intel Core i5/i7 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD 14-inch FHD display | 1.35Kgs

Acer Nitro i5 11th gen under Rs 70,000 Intel Core i5-11th Generation | 15.6" FHD, 144 Hz display 8GB Ram | 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 | GTX 1650 | 2.2 Kgs

HP 15 i3 11th Gen under Rs 40,000 11th Gen Core i3 Laptop, 8 GB RAM, 1TB HDD, M.2 Slot, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD Screen, Windows 10, MS Office

Dell Vostro 3401 under Rs 40,000 Dell Vostro 3401 14 inch (35.56 cms) FHD Anti Glare 2 Side Narrow Border Display Laptop (10th gen i3-1005G1 / 4GB / 1TB / Integrated Graphics/ Win 10 + MSO/ Black

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 15.6" FHD display | Intel Core i3, 10th Gen 4GB RAM | 256GB SSD | Windows 10

Amazon Prime Day best TV deals

AmazonBasics 50-inch Fire TV at Rs 32,999 | Rs 2,000 off 4K Ultra HD resolution | 3 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 1 x USB 2.0 | 20W speakers | Dolby Atmos | Built-in Fire TV OS |Built in Alexa | 1.95GHz Quad core processor | 1.5GB RAM



Redmi TV X50 Rs 35,999 | Rs 1,000 off 4K HDR, Dolby Vision | Vivid picture engine | 30W output eARC, 3 x HDMI 2.1 |dual-band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0 PatchWall, Android TV 10 OS

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K smart TV under Rs 60,000 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV | 3 HDMI, 2 USB | Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play | Chromecast | Netflix Recommended | Amazon Prime Video | HDR Gaming

Mi TV 32-inch Rs 15,499 | Rs 500 off HD Ready | 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 20W audio with Dolby+ DTS-HD Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google AssistantView Deal

Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K smart TV at Rs 55,490 4K Ultra HD | 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 20W speakers | Dolby Audio | Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play | Chromecast | Netflix | Amazon Prime Video | HDR Gaming |4K HDR | Live Colour Display |4K X-Reality Pro | Motionflow XR100

LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED under Rs 50,000 4K Ultra HD, 50Hz | 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 20W speakers | ThinQ AI Smart TV | One-touch access to Netflix and amazon prime |AI launcher | Active HDR | HDR dynamic tone mapping | DTS virtual: X

Samsung 50 inches Crystal 4K Series under Rs 36,990 onwards 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, 60Hz | 3 x HDMI, 1 USB | HDR 10+ |20W speakers |Dolby Digital Plus |Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and more | Tap View | PC Mode | Universal Guide | Web Browser | Screen Mirroring

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD under Rs 30,000 43-inch FHD, 60Hz | 2 x HDMI, 2 X USB | 20W speakers | Dolby audio | Android TV 9.0 | OnePlus Connect | Google Assistant | Play Store | Chromecast | Shared Album | Netflix, YouTube, Prime video | Content Calendar | OxygenPlay

Amazon Prime Day wearables deals

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 at discounted price The best budget fitness tracker, the Mi Band 5 comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, 14 days battery life, and 11 sports modes. Stress monitoring with a guided breathing feature is also included. You get accurate heart rate tracking and an Improved charging setup as well.

Fire Boltt Ring at Rs 4,499 (special launch price) The Fire Boltt Ring’s biggest selling point that this price is the calling feature. The smartwatch comes with an in-built microphone as well as an in-built speaker. You get a large 1.7-inch HD display and a SpO2 monitor to measure blood-oxygen levels. Additionally, you also get a heart rate monitor to measure vitals 24/7. In terms of fitness tracking, you get multiple sports tracking.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini at discounted price The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini brings a 1.55-inch AMOLED which is bright and colourful. It comes with an array of health and fitness features, including packing Huami’s latest BioTracker health sensor and SpO2 monitor. For sports tracking, built-in GPS performs well in general. It misses out on features like voice assistant, built-in music player and ability to take Bluetooth calls as seen on the GTS 2. In terms of battery life, you get about a week between charges.

OnePlus Band at Rs 2,299 (expected) The OnePlus Band is the brand's first-ever fitness tracker and it comes pretty to its rival Mi Band 5. It is a great fitness tracker with 13 sports modes, a heart rate sensor and even a SpO2 monitor. But, it does suffer when it comes to battery life.



Mi Watch Revolve at Rs 7,999 1.39” AMOLED Display | 14 Days Battery | Heart Rate | Stress and Sleep Monitoring | 110+ Watch Faces | Built-in | GPS | VO2 maxView Deal

Oppo Band Style The Oppo Band Style is a budget fitness and it almost comes close to being a perfect one. You get an AMOLED display, a dozen sports modes, and also the SpO2 monitor that actually works. Apart from the fitness features, there’s the usual slew of smart features for a band that includes notifications mirroring, music control, silent/reject calls, and camera shutter. View Deal

Amazfit Bip U Pro at Rs 4,749 | Rs 250 off The Amazfit Bip U Pro is a great fitness tracker for its price with over 60 sports tracking modes and plenty of health-related features. 1.43-inch LCD colour display is bright enough to be clearly readable even on sunny days. However, the stars of the show are the built-in GPS and Alexa smart assistant. The Bip U Pro is arguably the best smartwatch in its price bracket with few rivals to match it. However, Alexa doesn't work as well as we'd hoped.

Samsung Galaxy Watch at Rs 18,990 Bluetooth + LTE | 46mm | 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display 39 built-in trackers with 50m Water Resistance



Amazon Prime Day best tablet deals

Apple iPad Air 2020 under Rs 50,000 IOS 12 | 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display | A14 Bionic chip 12MP back camera | 7MP front camera |Wide stereo audio

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite starts at Rs 11,999 Slim Metal Body | Dolby Atmos | 3GB RAM |32GB storage | Wi-Fi | Android 11 | 5,100 mAh |8MP Rear Camera | 2MP Front facingView Deal

Samsung Galaxy S7 FE at Rs 50,999 The Galaxy Tab S7 FE expands Samsung’s tablet portfolio to a new lower price point. Essentials such as the battery life, display, audio and design are all well taken care of, while software additions make it great for productivity. You get a 12.4-inch display that makes it suitable for productivity tasks and with over 10,000mAh it easily lasts for hours at a stretch. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day best camera deals

Sony ZV-1 under Rs 60,000 (Current price Rs 69,990) Compact, Video Eye AF, Flip Screen, in-Built Microphone, Bluetooth Shooting Grip, 4K Vlogging Camera and Content Creation





Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Camera under Rs 30,000(currently Rs 31,999) 24.1MP CMOS Sensor | ISO: 100-6400 | Full HD video | WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth | 1.24Kgs

Mi Wi-Fi 1080p Full HD 360° security camera under Rs 3,000 AI motion detection alert | 110-degree | Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz | MicroSD card up to 64GB | iOS and Android support | Infrared Night Vision

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo Rs 6,990 DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo - 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Handheld Stabilizer Combo (Grey) with Carrying case and OSMO Grip TripodView Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera under Rs 6,000 Instax Mini 11 Camera + Instax Mini Film Pack 10x1 + Instax Photo Bunting + Instax Photo Album + Batteries + Camera Strap

Panasonic LUMIX G7 under Rs 40,000 (Currently Rs 49,490) 16MP sensor | WiFi-enabled | 4K video recording at 25fps | 8MP burst mode | intuitive controls | 3-inch LCD display

DJI OSMO Action Camera under Rs 20,000 (Currently Rs 20,990) Dual Screen | 12 MP Camera | 4K Recording Upto 60 FPS | Fast Mode Upto 240 FPS | HDR Recording

Realme 360 1080p security camera under Rs 3,000 1080p Full HD | WiFi Smart Security Camera | Alexa Enabled | 2-Way Audio | Night Vision | Motion Tracking & Intruder AlertView Deal

Amazon Prime Day best Amazon products deals

Fire TV Stick under Rs 3,000 Quad-core 1.7 GHz processor | Full HD | Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus

Fire TV Stick Lite under Rs 3,000 Quad-core 1.7 GHz processor | Full HD | Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus

Echo Dot + 9W colour smart bulb under Rs 3,000



Echo Dot(4th Gen) under Rs 4,000 The new Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) delivers what you'd expect in terms of sound quality and Alexa integration, but it feels like the same internal components from last year packed into a new spherical shell.

Kindle E-Reader under Rs 7,000

Fire TV Stick 4K under Rs 4,000(Currently Rs 4,999) 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, HDR-10, HLG, and HDR-10+ | Apps: Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, Apple TV |Alexa

Echo Dot with Clock under Rs 5,000 Alexa assistant | Digital clock | LED display | smart speaker

Echo Show 5 5.5" display | 1MP camera | Camera privacy shutter

Fire TV Cube under Rs 10,000 (Currently Rs 12,999) The all-new Fire TV Cube is, by far, our favorite Amazon streaming device – better in so many ways than the Amazon Fire TV Cube that was released in 2017. The processor upgrade and inclusion of Dolby Vision are great new additions and, in spite of a few shortcomings, help solidify the Cube's spot as one of the best streaming players to be released this year.

Amazon Prime Day best home appliances deals

HP Laser MFP 1200nw Printer under Rs 20,000

Canon PIXMA G2020 All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer under Rs 12,000

HP Laserjet 126a Printer under Rs 16,000

Epson Eco Tank L3101 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer under Rs 11,000

AmazonBasics 564 L Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator at Rs 44,799

AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 3 Star 2021 Inverter Split AC at Rs 26,799View Deal

