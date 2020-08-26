Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: top offers on smartphones

Flipkart is hosting its annual “Mobiles Bonanza” sale which is a three-day event where the e-commerce site is offering deals and discounts on some of the best selling smartphones.

The Mobile Bonanza sale includes actual price drops, exchange offers, pre-paid offers, and open sale on certain smartphones. Unlike what the banner suggests, the offers are not limited to Snapdragon-powered devices. The sale is now underway, and will go on till August 28.

We've made a compilation of the best smartphones deals worth checking out during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2020. As always, check out the product links to know the current status of any offer.

Discounts and Price drops

Apple iPhone SE (2020) at Rs 36,999 The new affordable iPhone is now even cheaper in India, with a starting price of just Rs 36,999. All colour options and storage options are seeing massive price cuts. As always, you get a great performer with one of the best cameras in a compact form factor with the iPhone SE (2020).View Deal

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 22,999 The flagship smartphone from 2019 is still one of the best phones you can get for under Rs 25,000. For those who want flagship grease performance, good cameras, and an all-screen display, the Redmi K20 Pro brings all of them without burning your pocket.

Realme X2 Pro at Rs 26,999 The Realme X2 Pro features a versatile camera setup, flagship specifications and a high refresh rate AMOLED screen. There’s also 50W Dart charge support, which is the best for a smartphone priced under Rs 30,000.

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 45,999 The iPhone XR is available for Rs 45,999 on Flipkart for the 64GB variant. It was launched with a price tag of Rs 52,500 in India. The device is available in six colour options which include - Black, Blue, Coral, White, Red, and Yellow. View Deal

Realme 6 at Rs 14,999 The Realme 6 is one of the most affordable phones with a 90Hz display in the Indian market. The 30W fast charging is also a rare inclusion at this price point. The MediaTek Helio G90T powering the device is great for gaming and can push high frame rates in many games. For optics, there is a 64MP quad-rear camera stack and a 16MP selfie snapper at the front. Powering the device is a 4300mAh battery. View Deal

