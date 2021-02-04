Hands on: Realme X7 Pro review

The Realme X7 Pro is the brand’s new affordable flagship in India, with a strong emphasis on design, 5G and performance. Apart from that, it also features some nice fast charging, quad-cameras and a great display.

The Realme X7 Pro is the company’s first launch of the year in India, following a short break. Its local availability was confirmed back in November, leading to a fair bit of anticipation among fans. At its price in India, it aims to capture the sub-Rs 30,000 market, taking on the likes of the OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi Mi 10i and the Samsung Galaxy M51.

For those curious, the Realme X7 Pro isn’t supposed to be a successor to the Realme X3 series, but a start of an entirely new series which is supposed to showcase “the very best from Realme”.

The Realme X7 Pro is amongst the first smartphones in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, marking the start of a new range of affordable 5G flagships. Similarly, the Realme X7 is the first phone to be powered by the Dimensity 800U processor. While our initial impressions are positive, this chipset could be the differentiating factor between the Realme X7 Pro and the competition.

Apart from that, it seems to tick all the right boxes that one would expect from a phone in this segment, with stereo speakers, a big battery with habit-changing 65W fast charging, a versatile set of cameras, and a segment-first 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

What we don’t like about it is its lack of a headphone jack and micro SD card support and the fact that it still runs on Android 10. Stay tuned for our full Realme X7 Pro review where we answer if it is the best phone under Rs 30,000 in India.

Realme X7 Pro price in India and availability

In India, the Realme X7 Pro comes in a sole 8GB + 128GB combination and is priced at Rs 29,999. The device will go on sale via Flipkart starting February 10 in Colour variants include Mystic Black and Fantasy. During the initial sale, you can also avail benefits such Rs 2,000 off on ICICI cards and Rs 1,500 off on Axis bank cards.

Design

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The first impression is the best impression they say and that quote is very much relatable to the Realme X7 Pro here. The new polarizing design of the Realme X7 Pro stands out from the crowd. It is available in two colour options: Mystic Black and Fantasy colour. We are currently testing the Fantasy variant and we absolutely love it.

We have seen a lot of gradient back designs over the years and personally, the Xiaomi Mi 10i’s Pacific Sunrise variant was my favourite gradient finish till now; and it looks like I might offer that crown to the Realme’s Fantasy in the coming days. The colour is super cool and each angle you look in gives you a unique look to the device. If the light falls on the phone directly, you will see an ‘Instagram’ app-like colour on the back. Apart from that, there is also a huge ‘Dare to Leap’ motion the back printed vertically which actually looks good. For those who don’t like this, the Black variant comes with a plain finish.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The back of the Realme X7 Pro has a double gradient, double plated and one layer of anti-glare glass protection. The back of the phone curves perfectly and blends into the body of the device to give an excellent in-hand feel. However, do note that the device is a fingerprint magnet and we had to put a lot of effort to keep the phone clean before clicking a picture. Realme is also bundling a transparent case which we recommend to use. The company has also removed the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Dare to Leap text looks better in pictures than in real life.

Furthermore, the power button sits on the right side and is easily accessible. The volume rockers sit on the left side of the device and are also easy to reach. These buttons are clicky and responsive. To the top, you get a microphone and on the bottom, you will find the loudspeaker out, Type-C port, secondary mic, and a SIM slot. To the back of the sits the quad-camera stack along with LED flash. The module has a fair amount of protrusion. On the front, you get a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout for selfie camera on the side and earpiece at the centre which also doubles up as a stereo speaker.

Overall, the Realme is definitely one of the lightest phones we have used in recent times with just 184 grams and the device also gives a great in-hand feel. Amongst the OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51, Mi 10i, and Realme X7 Pro, this device comes second when it comes to compactness as it is slightly bigger than the OnePlus Nord.

Display

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

With the Realme X7 Pro, you are looking at a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 AMOLED panel with 120Hz of refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. This is a 2.5D curved glass screen with 91.6% screen-to-body ratio. It has a punch-hold cutout on the left which houses the selfie shooter. This is also the cheapest phone with 120Hz and AMOLED screen combination.

The max brightness on the Realme X7 Pro is 800 nits and 1200nits peak. The display is also protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. To handle the low brightness situations, the company has added a DC dimming feature which reduces the screen flickering during low brightness scenarios. Apart from that, the panel is also Widevine L1 certified to stream HD content and also HDR10 certified.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The screen on the Realme X7 Pro products vibrant colours and details along with sharpness that makes the viewing experience more enjoyable. The high refresh rate of 120Hz along with AMOLED panel is a rarity in this segment but Realme has made it possible in 2021. The 120Hz makes animations and scrolling across the UI smoother.

The device could handle content on outdoor too as I could text or watch a video with the sun above my head. There’s also an active fingerprint scanner which works accurately without an issue.

Performance

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Things get interesting here with the inclusion of the MediaTek Dimesity series chipset. The Realme X7 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 1000 Plus processor. It is an octa-core processor built on a 7nm fabrication process and has a clock speed of 2.6Ghz. It is a 5G capable chipset. While we still don’t have a consumer-ready 5G network in India, this is a future proof technology that Realme is banking on. There is also NFC onboard. The stereo-speaker setup on board is excellent and gets pretty loud and makes content viewing more enjoyable.

5G bands supported NSA n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/ n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 SA n1/n3/n41/n78/n79

Further, the device comes in only one configuration in India with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The device also lacks storage expansion as it misses out on the microSD card slot. So, you are left out with 111GB of internal storage. The device also comes with a vapour cooling system to keep the thermals under control.

In our limited time with the phone, the performance of the device was seamless without any lag, overheating or any other issue even with multitasking and gaming. Once we use it for a few more days, we will also compare this with the rivals and come back with full result data.

Cameras

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Cameras have always been a strong point of Realme smartphones. The Realme X7 Pro features a quad-camera setup with a primary 64MP Sony IMX 686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. This is followed by an 8MP(f/2.25) ultra-wide camera, 2MP Black & White portrait lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are being handled by a 32MP punch-hole camera.

The Sony IMX 686 primary lens seems very promising and the pictures taken have come out well. However, we will hold our final thoughts for the full review.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Software

The Realme X7 Pro runs on Realme UI 1.0 which is still based on Android 10 and that’s a big disappointment. The company will roll out the Android 11 in the coming weeks but, there is no exact date yet. We did not face any issues with the UI during the testing time. Further, the device also comes with Alway on Display feature but it is not customizable. Android 11 update should bring that option.

Battery

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

This is one area where Realme has gained an unassailable lead over its rivals. The Realme X7 Pro packs in a 4,500mAh battery unit which can be said as above average in 2021. However, when it comes to the charging speeds, Realme has bundled in 65W fast Super Dart charging speed which lets you change the device in 40 minutes.

The battery life is pretty average in my limited time as I am currently getting about 4 hours and 30 minutes to little over 5 hours of battery on a single charge. Thanks to the insane fast charging, which by the way comes bundled within the box, the device charges from 5 to 100% in just 40 minutes with over 50% of that coming in just 15 minutes.

Competition

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

With the sub Rs 30,000 pricing, the Realme X7 Pro rivals OnePlus Nord and also the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is priced considerably lower than the two. All three phones have their own pros and cons. All three phones offer 5G support which means you are having a future-proof device. The Xiaomi Mi 10i brings a high refresh rate, excellent cameras but misses out on an AMOLED panel and software experience. The OnePlus Nord offers a high refresh rate AMOLED screen, clean software experience but, misses out on the camera when compared with the other two.

Early verdict

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Realme X7 Pro looks like a solid all-rounder. The performance seems top-notch, while the 120Hz AMOLED screen provides an experience that’s enjoyable. Optics with the primary camera seems promising and the insane fast charging is something you’ll end up falling in love with. For now, the Android 10 and missing microSD card slot are the only things that are against the Realme X7 Pro.