Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: best deals on phones, laptops, smart TVs, and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is Amazon India’s new seasonal sale right after Prime Day 2021. Unlike the Prime Day sale which was held only for two days, the Great Freedom Festival sale will be hosting five days and in case you are looking to grab some good deals on phones, laptops, smart TVs, smart home devices, and other electronics 一 we will be compiling the best deals available during the sale here.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale kickstarts in India on August 5 at midnight and will end on August 9 at midnight. The five days long sale is expected to bring loads of deals on phones and other electronics as the Amazon teasers say up to 40% off on mobiles, up to 60% off on electronics and accessories.

A look at the teaser page also suggests that the deals might be similar to what we’d seen during Amazon Prime Day a week ago. With the sale still a couple of days ahead, Amazon is also offering coupons that will offer additional discounts during the sale.

As for the common offers, shoppers can avail 10% instant discount with SBI credit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions. While we know about a handful of deals now, going forward we will be updating the article as we get information about new deals. So make sure to bookmark or save this page for future reference.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Rs 329 quarterly| Rs 999 yearly Includes unlimited free fast delivery, Prime Music and more!View Deal

Smartphones

OnePlus 9R 一 discount with coupons For the first time, the OnePlus 9R will be getting a discount. During the sale, the OnePlus 9R will be getting a coupon discount wherein you can just tick on the “apply coupon” button and grab the OnePlus 9R at a discounted price. Snapdragon 870 | 48MP main camera | 6.55" FHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display | 4500mAh battery, 65W fast charging

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 47,999 | Rs 4,000 off For under Rs 50,000, the iPhone 11 is a good buy considering you are getting a top-end camera technology of the powerful iPhone 11 Pro, it packs good spec and manages to do so for a lower cost than many would expect - this is the one to go for if you want a good value iPhone. View Deal

iQOO Z3 starts at Rs 19,990 iQoo Z3 is India's first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset. It has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz and a Samsung GW3 64MP f/1.79 camera. iQoo Z3 runs on a 4,400mAh battery unit which is backed by a 55W fast charger.View Deal

iQoo 7 Legend at Rs 37,990 Along with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, it has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage. The iQoo 7 Legend has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto shooter with 2x magnification and 20x digital zoom. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera on the front. It has a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging. View Deal

Laptops

Apple MacBook Pro at Rs 1,09,990 | Rs 3,000 off The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) may be the biggest leap forward the smallest Pro line has gotten in years. Instead of the usual Intel processors, Apple opted to power it with its own M1 chip. Specs: 13.3-inch | Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) reviewView Deal

HP 15 at Rs 39,990 | Rs 1,000 off 10th Gen Intel Core i3 | 15.6" FHD | Windows 10 |MS Office | 8GB DDR4 RAM | 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD | Intel UHD View Deal

HP Chromebook x360 at Rs 28,990 | Rs 2,000 off Intel Celeron N4020 | 12" touch screen HD display| Chrome OS |MS Office | 4GB RAM | 64GB eMMC Storage | Intel UHD Graphics 600View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at Rs 38,990 | Rs 1,000 off 10th Gen Intel Core i3 | 15.6" FHD | Windows 10 |MS Office | 8GB DDR4 RAM | 1 TB HDD | Intel UHD | 1.7KgView Deal

Tablets

Apple iPad Mini (2019) at Rs 49,900 | Rs 5,000 off The iPad mini 2019 has a bright 7.9-inch display that works with the Apple Pencil and a capable chipset. Its price is good and costs more than the larger iPad 9.7. 256GB, Wi-Fi+Cellular

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus at Rs 14,499 | Rs 500 off 10.3" FHD | MediaTek Helio P22T | 8MP rear camera | 5MP front camera | 2GB RAM | 32GB internal storage | 5000mAh batteryView Deal

Apple iPad Air 2020 at Rs 47,990 | Rs 8,000 The iPad Air for 2020 is a phenomenally well-made tablet that improves upon the last-gen version in a variety of ways, solving issues with that tablet’s dated design and accessories. Specs: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display | A14 Bionic chip 12MP back camera | 7MP front camera |Wide stereo audio

Audio

BoAt Aavante Bar at Rs 4,999| Rs 1,500 off Specs: 80W | 2.1 Channel | Bluetooth 5.0| Wired Subwoofer View Deal

Wearables

Oppo Band Style at Rs 1,999 | Rs 800 off The Oppo Band Style is a budget fitness and it almost comes close to being a perfect one. You get an AMOLED display, a dozen sports modes, and also the SpO2 monitor that actually works. Apart from the fitness features, there’s the usual slew of smart features for a band that includes notifications mirroring, music control, silent/reject calls, and camera shutter. View Deal

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini at Rs 6,499 | Rs 500 off The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini brings a 1.55-inch AMOLED which is bright and colourful. It comes with an array of health and fitness features, including packing Huami’s latest BioTracker health sensor and SpO2 monitor. For sports tracking, built-in GPS performs well in general. It misses out on features like voice assistant, built-in music player and ability to take Bluetooth calls as seen on the GTS 2. In terms of battery life, you get about a week between charges.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist at Rs 3,999 | New launch The Noise ColorFit 3 Pro Assist comes with a built-in Alexa and features a 1.5-inch touchscreen colour display. It comes with multiple sports modes to track all your activities. There is a 24/7 heart rate sensor which is the core part of any smart wearable these days. Additionally, the watch is also capable of tracking blood-oxygen levels thanks to the SpO2 monitor.View Deal

BoAt Xtend at Rs 2,999 | Rs 500 off The BoAt Xtend smartwatch offers a 1.69-inch LCD colour screen - it is a touch screen display and comes with an auto-brightness sensor. The star of the show is the inclusion of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. It also supports 14 sports and comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 monitor, sleep monitoring.View Deal

Cameras

Panasonic LUMIX G7 at Rs 36,990 | Rs 13,000 off 16MP sensor | WiFi-enabled | 4K video recording at 25fps | 8MP burst mode | intuitive controls | 3-inch LCD display

Realme 360 1080p security camera at Rs 2,599 1080p Full HD | WiFi Smart Security Camera | Alexa Enabled | 2-Way Audio | Night Vision | Motion Tracking & Intruder AlertView Deal

We will be adding more deals and offers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale which includes 一 stay tuned for the same. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for all the best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

