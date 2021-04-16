Samsung Galaxy M42 price in India, specs, news, and leaks

Samsung Galaxy M42 is the next mid-range phone from Samsung slated for release on April 28.

The Samsung Galaxy M series has had some of Samsung’s best budget and mid-range devices in the past couple of years. The Galaxy M51 was the first sub Rs 25,000 in the M series with a mammoth 7,000mAh battery and Snapdragon chipset. The decision to ditch Exynos and go with a Snapdragon processor worked well in Samsung’s favour. The Galaxy M51 is still one of our recommendations in the sub Rs 25,000 segment.

Soon, the Galaxy M42 will also follow in the same footsteps as the Galaxy M51. Regardless of the nomenclature, in a way we expect the Samsung Galaxy M42 to be the successor to the Galaxy M51 from September 2020.

Apart from the launch date, the company has also revealed some of the key specs of the device ahead of the launch. The availability of the device is also confirmed and the pricing for the same has also been tipped. Let’s take a look at all the details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M42 here.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy M42: Cut to the chase

What is it? Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone in India

Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone in India Launch date? April 28

What price? Under Rs 25,000

The Samsung Galaxy M42 will be unveiled in India on April 28. This is also likely the phone’s global launch unless Samsung launches the phone elsewhere before. The device will be sold on Amazon.in India.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M42 is tipped to be priced under Rs 25,000. This also means the device will compete against the likes of Mi 10i, Moto G 5G, Poco X3 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy M42 specs

In terms of specs, the company has already confirmed the device will rock the Qualcomm chipset. The star of the show will be the Snapdragon 750G processor which is built on an 8nm fabrication. It is an octa-core chipset with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. This is also a 5G enabled processor with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem while Adreno 619 GPU takes care of graphics. The same chipset can be found on the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Moto G 5G.

Samsung has also confirmed that the device will be available in two configurations ㅡ 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. In terms of storage, while there is no confirmation, we can expect 128GB of internal storage on both the variants going by the previous track record. The device is also expected to pack in a dedicated microSD card slot.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M42 will also come with some first-party security features like Knox, Secure folder, AltZ with quick switch and content suggestions. These features were initially limited to some Galaxy A series phones. The secure folder is a private mode that can be activated by double-clicking on the power key while the AltZ offers two features - quick switch and content suggestions.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The device is also said to come with Samsung Pay, however, there is no clarity over if this feature will work over NFC or MST as of now. In terms of design, the back of the Galaxy M42 looks quite similar to the Galaxy F62 with a square camera module. However, on the front, Samsung has gone back and incorporated a dew-drop notch instead of a punch-hole cut-out.

The aforementioned specs are confirmed and are already listed on Amazon. Here is what the leaks and rumours point towards. The Galaxy M42 is said to come with a 64MP quad-camera setup and a massive 6,000mAH battery which seems like a drop from the 7,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M51.

Other features expected include a Full HD+ display, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM connectivity, One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, and fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M42: What we want to see

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

High refresh rate With phones starting from Rs 10,999 having high refresh rate screens in 2021, we’d like to see Samsung incorporate the same in the mid-range series with Galaxy M42.

Faster charging speed A big battery is cool to have and handy most of the time, but a big battery backed by 25W fast charging takes more than 2 hours to charge the device - which is way more than what competition offers. We’d like to see Samsung go close to the competition if not match them in terms of charging speeds.

Stereo speakers Samsung arguably makes one of the best displays and to get the best experience out of the big screen dual stereo speakers would make a great impact.