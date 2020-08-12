Samsung AltZLife private mode announced for Galaxy A71 and A51 users

Samsung India has announced a new India specific feature today called AltZLife. This new feature is said to enhance smartphone privacy level further.

Available for the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 users, the new feature has been developed with consumer insights. Samsung says that the feature is for users who are seeking greater privacy, as they transition into digital life using their mobile devices.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The AltZLife feature was recently rolled out to existing as well as new users of Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 through a software update. The supported smartphone users can easily switch between normal mode and private mode (Secure Folder) by simply double-clicking on the power key. The on-device AI function will also suggest moving private content to the Secure Folder.

As per the research conducted by Samsung, 79% of Gen Z consumers admit to having content such as images, applications and private chats on their smartphones that they do not want family or others to see. In addition to this, they also want to hide the fact that they have things they do not want to share.

AltZLife comes with two features, a Quick Switch and Content Suggestions. These two features help provide a private and secured experience to consumers. The on-device AI solution allows all processing to take place within the device and does not require interaction with any server or cloud.

The Quick switch feature helps users in switching between two instances of the same app instantly. One instance in normal mode and the other in private mode. For example, a consumer can easily move between the normal Gallery and a private Gallery. The private versions of these apps are secured by Samsung Knox in the Secure Folder. The device will ask for authentication when a user double clicks on the power button in normal mode. When switching from private to normal mode, no authentication is required.

Content Suggestions is an AI-based app inside the Secure Folder. It is powered by AI and it automatically suggests users to move private images of pre-selected categories to the Secure Folder. For this to happen users have to simply select specific faces or a type of image they want to tag as private and keep them secured in the private gallery of the Secure Folder.

The AltZLife feature has been developed with Make in India initiative and it has been developed by engineers at Samsung R&D Institutes in Bangalore and Noida using insights from consumer research. Earlier this year, Samsung had launched Alive Intelligence, which offers Multilingual Keyboard, Smart Crop, Useful Cards and Finder.