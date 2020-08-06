Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series’ Indian pricing and pre-booking offers are here

Samsung yesterday announced its latest flagships for the season globally, which included the Note 20, the Tab S7, the Watch 3, Buds Live and the Z Fold 2. Without much of a delay, Samsung India has announced the official pricing and pre-booking offers.

Pricing and offers

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs 77,999, and will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colours. The Note 20 Ultra (5G) is priced at Rs 1,04,999 and will come in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colours. Pricing for the rest of the lineup is yet to be confirmed.

Customers who pre-book will be eligible for benefits of Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively, which can be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app on products such as Galaxy Buds Plus, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders will get a cashback of Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,000 respectively. Existing Galaxy users can avail the Upgrade offer for a discount of Rs 5,000.

Smartphone Price Galaxy Note 20 Rs 77,999 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Rs 1,04,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

The vanilla Note 20 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with HDR10+ certified panel. Inside, it is powered by in-house Exynos 7nm octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging capabilities as well as wireless charging support.

On to the optics, Note 20 brings 64MP telephoto lens with 30x Super-Resolution Zoom, optical image stabilization, a 12MP wide-angle lens with OIS, and an ultra-wide lens. Over to the front, there is a 10MP selfie shooter. The device is running on Android 10 with Samsung’s OneUI skin. Other features include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, IP68 rating, and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED 2xInfinity-O display with HDR10+ certified panel, 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, it is powered by in-house Exynos 7nm octa-core chipset with 5G support paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging capabilities as well as wireless charging support.

On to the optics, Note 20 Ultra sports a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 108MP wide-angle camera with PDAF, OIS, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, up to 50x super-resolution zoom. Over to the front, there is a 10MP selfie shooter. The device is running on Android 10 with Samsung’s OneUI skin. Other features include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, IP68 rating, and NFC.