Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch live blog: the big Unpacked event as it happens

James Peckham

02:00 - It's early, but we just can't sleep because of the Galaxy Note 20 launch. Alright, actually... we'll come clean and we're writing this from our London bureau so it's not quite as early as that timestamp says.

But that doesn't mean today isn't exciting. The leaks and rumors are suggesting a ton of new announcements to join Samsung's new range of devices.

Bookmark this page for the rest of your day as we run you through the biggest leaks so far, the ongoings of the day prior to the event - including any big leaks we see in the hours before - as well as talking you through the virtual Unpacked itself.

So settle down, and be sure to check back throughout the day as we introduce you to what to expect from Samsung's next range of S Pen toting phones and more.