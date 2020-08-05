The best smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day is now underway in India, bringing great deals and launches across the board. As always, we've compiled the best smartphone deals to help you make the best purchases.
Amazon India hosts its annual sale in July each year. With a slight delay, Prime Days are now scheduled for August 6 and 7. Along with tons of offers and price drops, we also have a lot of smartphones going on sale for the first time. This compilation includes the best deals as well as top recommendations from us.
Owing to the nature of the sale, some products may go out of stock quickly while others may see price fluctuations. To get the latest and most accurate information, we implore you to check out the appended links. The list will also be updated in real-time to cover any additional offers that may come later.
New launches
The last couple of weeks had a ton of launches, especially in India. Unsurprisingly, many brands chose Amazon Prime Day for their first sale. Here are the most notable debutants.
- OnePlus Nord, Blue Marble (12+256GB) at Rs 29,999
- Samsung Galaxy M31s starting at Rs 19,499
- Redmi 9 Prime starting at Rs 9,999
- Oppo A52 (8+128GB) at Rs 18,990
- Honor 9A at Rs 8,999
- Tecno Spark 6 Air at Rs 7,999
Offers on iPhones
Apple products don't usually see price drops, but during these sales, you might just find a great deal, especially on older iPhones.
- iPhone 7 starting at Rs 29,499
- iPhone 7 Plus starting at Rs 39,900
- iPhone 8 Plus starting at Rs 47,499
- iPhone XR starting at Rs 52,500
- iPhone XS Max starting at Rs 69,999
- iPhone 11 starting at Rs 59,900
- iPhone 11 Pro starting at Rs 1,06,600
- iPhone 11 Pro Max starting at Rs 1,17,100
Budget phones
India;s budget smartphone segment is well-known for multiple great offerings for each kind of buyer. However, with slim margins, the offerings in this segment went up the price ladder by a bit. Here's your chance to grab a great budget phone.
- Oppo A1K at Rs 7,990 (was Rs10,990)
- Samsung Galaxy M01 at Rs 8,999 (was Rs 9,999)
- Vivo Y91i at Rs 7,990 (was Rs 9,990)
- Vivo Y11 at Rs 9,990
- Redmi 8A Dual starting at Rs 7,499
- Vivo U10 starting at Rs 10,990
- Samsung Galaxy M11 at Rs 10,999 (was Rs 12,999)
- Vivo U20 at Rs 12,990
- Redmi Note 9 Pro starting at Rs 13,999
- Oppo A5 2020 at Rs 11490 (was Rs 15,990)
Mid-range phones
A segment previously crowded by Xiaomi and Realme, we now have decent competition with varying approaches and priorities. OnePlus has also entered this segment after a long time, which is sure to be a great deal for many.
- Samsung Galaxy M31s at Rs 19,499
- Oppo A9 2020 at Rs 18,490 (was Rs 21,990)
- Huawei Y9 Prime [2019] at Rs 15,490 (was Rs 19,990)
- Samsung Galaxy A51 at Rs 25,250 (was Rs 25,999)
- Vivo V19 at Rs 24,990
- OnePlus Nord starting at Rs 27,999
Premium phones
As always, last-gen flagships continue to rule thi space after price cuts and discounts. The top-end OnePlus 7T will be a hot-seller amidst other premium devices.
- OnePlus 7T (256GB) at Rs 35,999
- Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite starts Rs 37999
- Samsung Galaxy A71 at Rs 32999 (was 34999)
- Vivo X50 at Rs 34,990
- Oppo Reno 10x Zoom at Rs 41,990 (was Rs 55,990)
- OnePlus 7T Pro at Rs 43,999
- OnePlus 8 starting at Rs 41,999
- Samsung Galaxy S10 at Rs 44,999
- Xiaomi Mi 10 at Rs 49,990
Flagship phones
- Vivo X50 Pro at Rs 49,990
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Rs 73,600
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus at Rs 77,999
- Oppo Find X2 at Rs 64,990
- Huawei P30 Pro at Rs 54,990
- OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999
TechRadar is on the lookout for the best tech deals. If you're looking for other great products beyond smartphones, check out our Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best tech deals and launches compilation.