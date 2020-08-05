The best smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day is now underway in India, bringing great deals and launches across the board. As always, we've compiled the best smartphone deals to help you make the best purchases.

Amazon India hosts its annual sale in July each year. With a slight delay, Prime Days are now scheduled for August 6 and 7. Along with tons of offers and price drops, we also have a lot of smartphones going on sale for the first time. This compilation includes the best deals as well as top recommendations from us.

Owing to the nature of the sale, some products may go out of stock quickly while others may see price fluctuations. To get the latest and most accurate information, we implore you to check out the appended links. The list will also be updated in real-time to cover any additional offers that may come later.

New launches

The last couple of weeks had a ton of launches, especially in India. Unsurprisingly, many brands chose Amazon Prime Day for their first sale. Here are the most notable debutants.

Offers on iPhones

Apple products don't usually see price drops, but during these sales, you might just find a great deal, especially on older iPhones.

Budget phones

India;s budget smartphone segment is well-known for multiple great offerings for each kind of buyer. However, with slim margins, the offerings in this segment went up the price ladder by a bit. Here's your chance to grab a great budget phone.

Mid-range phones

A segment previously crowded by Xiaomi and Realme, we now have decent competition with varying approaches and priorities. OnePlus has also entered this segment after a long time, which is sure to be a great deal for many.

Premium phones

As always, last-gen flagships continue to rule thi space after price cuts and discounts. The top-end OnePlus 7T will be a hot-seller amidst other premium devices.

Flagship phones

