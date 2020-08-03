This is the master compilation of the best tech deals for Flipkart Big saving days 2020. The listings will be updated regularly, so be sure to keep this page bookmarked and revisit as more deals get added.
With Amazon all set to host its fourth edition of Amazon Prime Day in India, the rival e-commerce site, Flipkart is all geared up to host its Big Saving Days for 2020, which will last for a period of five days, from August 6 to 10.
There are some good deals on smartphones, especially on the last-gen products and some smartphones will also go on sale during the event. For those who want to own their first Apple iPhone, there is a sweet deal on the compact iPhone SE 2020 as well. If you own a Citi bank or ICICI bank card, you’re in luck and are entitled to get a 10% instant discount on your purchase.
Common offers
- 10% instant discount with Citi bank debit and credit card
- 10% instant discount with ICICI bank credit card
Smartphones under Rs 10,000
Smartphones under Rs 15,000
Smartphones under Rs 20,000
- Oppo Reno2 F 6+256GB at Rs 17,990 (Rs 4,000 off)
- Redmi K20 6+64GB at Rs 19,999 (includes exchange offer)
- Realme 6 Pro at Rs 17,999
- Poco X2 starts at Rs 17,499
Smartphones under Rs 30,000
- Realme X2 Pro 8GB at Rs 28,999
- Redmi K20 Pro 6+128GB at Rs 22,999
- Oppo Reno 10X Zoom at Rs 26,990
- Oppo Reno 2 8+256GB at Rs 28,990(Rs 10,000 off on pre-paid)
- Oppo Reno 2 Z 8+256GB at Rs 27,490(Rs 2,500 off on pre-paid)
Smartphones under Rs 40,000
Smartphones under Rs 50,000
- iPhone XR starts at Rs 44,999 + No cost EMI (Rs 7,500 off)
Smartphones above Rs 50,000
- Motorola Razr at Rs 1,24,999 (No cost EMI offers)
- LG G8X 6+128GB at Rs 54,990
Consumer electronics offers
- TV up to 70% off
- 4K Smart TVs from Rs 21,999
- ACs from Rs 16,499
- Laptops up to 40% off
- Home speakers up to 60% off
- Camera deals from Rs 999
- Offers on budget tablets
Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for all the best tech deals for the Flipkart Big Savings Days 2020.