Samsung Galaxy M42 with Snapdragon 750G, Super AMOLED display launched

Samsung has announced a new mid-range device in India under the M series today in India. The company has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy M42 with a Snapdragon chipset which also supports the 5G network.

The Samsung and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor combination has worked out really well in the past and the best examples are the Galaxy M51 and S20 FE 5G. Along with the Snapdragon chipset, the device also brings a big 5,000mAh battery. But, for now, at least on paper, the display resolution and charging speed seem to be its weakest links.

Samsung Galaxy M42 specs and features

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy M42 is powered by Snapdragon 750G processor which is built on an 8nm fabrication. This also the third phone only to come with the 750G chipset after the Moto G 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i. It is an octa-core chipset with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. This is also a 5G enabled processor with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem while Adreno 619 GPU takes care of graphics.

The smartphone is available in two configurations: 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM, both the variants come with 128GB of internal storage. The device also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot. While things might look quite impressive until now, Samsung pulled off a surprise in the visual segment. The Samsung Galaxy M42 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display - an HD+ display in the sub Rs 25,000 segment sounds like the mid-2010s. However, it is a Super AMOLED panel but again misses out on the high refresh rate train as you will have to settle for a 60Hz screen.

Furthermore, the device sports a quad rear camera with a 48MP main camera(ISOCELL GM2), an 8MP wide-angle lens followed by a 5MP depth, and a 5MP macro sensor. In terms of selfies, there is a 20MP shooter. To handle all the internal, the device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 15W Type-C fast charging.

Other features of the device include OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Knox, Secure folder, AltZ with a quick switch, and content suggestions. Additionally, the device also includes Samsung Pay thanks to the inclusion of NFC.

Samsung Galaxy M42 price in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M42 is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 23,999 for the 8+128GB variant. The device is available in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Grey color options.

The phone will go on sale for the first time starting May 1. You can avail Rs 2,000 instant cashback on HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions.

Galaxy M42 Actual price With offer 6+128GB Rs 21,999 Rs 19,999 8+128GB Rs 23,999 Rs 21,999

Samsung Galaxy M42 specs Display 6.6" HD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz Proceessor Snapdragon 750G, 5G RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB Rear camera 48+8+5+5MP Front camera 20MP Battery 5000mAh, 15W charging Fingerprint scanner In-display Weight 190g Thickness 8.6mm

