Hands on: Samsung Galaxy F62 review

The Samsung Galaxy F62 feels like an upgrade from the Galaxy M51 with a flagship processor. It features Super AMOLED display, 64MP quad rear cameras, and Exynos 9825 processor. The stand out feature however is the insane 7,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is the first mid-range phone from the company for the year 2021. The device is the spiritual successor to the Galaxy M51 which was launched in 2020. The Galaxy F62 is priced under Rs 25,000 for the base variant, a slight bump as it brings some upgrades in terms of the design and internals.

After a series of teasers for the past few weeks, the Samsung Galaxy F62 was unveiled in India today in an online-only event. The Samsung Galaxy F62 packs in a massive 7,000mAh battery, Super AMOLED display, 64MP quad cameras, and 32MP selfie shooter. However, the talking point of the phone comes in terms of performance, the Galaxy F62 is powered by 2019’s Exynos 9825 flagship-grade processor which according to Samsung is better than the Snapdragon 765G.

The processor is built on a 7nm fabrication process and shouldn’t be an issue when it comes to performance. However, the bigger question here is how the chipset will manage power efficiency as it has had a bit of bad history in terms of battery life.

In the limited testing time we have had the device with us, the device looks like a solid all-rounder with a big battery, Super AMOLED screen, and OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. On the other hand, the device is too big and bulky for many. It also misses out on the high refresh rate train.

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India and availability

The Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6+128GB variant while the 8+128GB is priced at Rs 25,999. The device is available in Laser Green, Laser Grey and Laser Blue colour options. The first sale is scheduled for February 22 at 12 noon on Flipkart . You can avail Rs 2,500 instant discount with ICICI credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specs

Processor : Exynos 9825

: Exynos 9825 Display : 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED

: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED RAM : 6/8GB

: 6/8GB Storage : 128GB UFS 3.0, microSD card support

: 128GB UFS 3.0, microSD card support Rear camera: 64+12+5+5MP

64+12+5+5MP Front camera : 32MP

: 32MP Battery : 7,000mAh, 25W fast charging

: 7,000mAh, 25W fast charging OS : Android 11, OneUI 3.1

: Android 11, OneUI 3.1 Weight : 218 grams

: 218 grams Thickness : 9.5mm

: 9.5mm Colours: Laser Green, Laser Gray, and Laser Blue

Design

The Samsung Galaxy F62 also follows the design language that’s pretty much similar to the Galaxy M series with a few minor changes and new colourways. The Galaxy F62 is available in three colour options - Laser Green, Laser Gray, and Laser Blue. We are testing the Laser Green variant for the review. It has a unique look to it and comes with vertical lines at the back. The bottom part on the back looks like a mirror which gives the phone a dual-tone finish. Overall, I liked this new design approach from Samsung, especially the Laser Green colour. Samsung is not bundling any case in the box, which is a disappointing thing.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The back is still a “Glasstic” which is Samsung’s fancy name for polycarbonate. The back panel is smooth and offers a good grip to hold in the hand. The back panel of the Galaxy M51 was a fingerprint magnet and could get scratched easily, it will be interesting to see how this will turn around. For now, it seems like the Samsung Galaxy F62 is having a slightly better build on the back. Furthermore, the device weighs 218 grams, which is quite bulky and might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The thickness is the same as the Galaxy M51 at 9.5mm.

On the back, the quad cameras are placed inside a square camera module while the LED flash is placed just outside the module. The Samsung logo is present on the bottom. To the front, the device comes with Infinity-O display with a centre punch-hole cutout while the earpiece is placed inside the top bezel. To the right of the device, you get volume rockers and the power button which has an integrated fingerprint scanner. The top has a microphone and on the left side of the device, you get a triple- slot (2 nano SIM + microSD card) while on the bottom there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port, secondary mic, and solo down-firing speaker.

Display

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Things are pretty much the same here from the Galaxy M51, the Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O panel with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio with Full HD+ resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. As for the content support, you get Widevine L1 t to stream HD content on Amazon Prime and Netflix and also HDR video playback.

The Super AMOLED screen feels nice and bright. However, Samsung still hasn’t jumped to the high refresh rate screens in the mid-range segment, which is a let down considering we have seen OnePlus and Realme offering high refresh rate + AMOLED combo at this price point.

Performance

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

One of the key highlights of the device apart from the fact that is the chipset inside. The device is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9825 processor which is built on top of a 7nm process. It is an octa-core chipset with two custom cores running at 2.7GHz, two Cortex A75 running at 2.4GHz and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.9GHz. The same chipset was also powering the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus in India.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 comes in two configurations - 128GB UFS 3.0 storage with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB for storage expansion. The initial experience with the device has been smooth in terms of day to day performance. It will be interesting to see how the chipset will affect battery life given that it was an issue with the Galaxy Note 10 series .

Cameras

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

As for cameras, the Galaxy F62 packs in a 64MP primary sensor on the back followed by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. To the front is a 32MP selfie camera. The camera specs are similar to the Galaxy M51 and also the Galaxy M31s .

As for the camera features, you get Single take which captures images and videos with all of the cameras and gives you the best shots and moments in one album. There is also AR Doodle, Pro, Panorama, Food, Night, Macro, Portrait, Portrait video, Pro Video, Slow-mo, Super Slow-mo, and Hyperlapse modes. As for the video recording, the device can shoot up to 4K videos with both front and back cameras.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Since the device uses a different chipset, the results are expected to vary by a bit compared to the Galaxy M51. We are holding our final thoughts on the camera for the review and for now here are some camera samples.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Software

Samsung has done a good job here in terms of the Android version. The Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11 out of the box based on OneUI 3.1. The newer version of OneUI skin brings features like Google Discover feed integration, Google Home smart controls under ‘Devices’ in quick settings, privacy features like removing location data before sharing an image, and a bunch of camera enhancements.

In the past year or so, Samsung has been one of the few OEMs to be proactive in terms of Android updates. With the new OneUI 3.1, the device feels smoother and faster. There are a few pre-installed apps that can be uninstalled. There is also Samsung Pay onboard which uses NFC for payments.

Battery

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Galaxy F62 comes with a massive battery. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support via Type-C port and reverse charging support. The device misses out on wireless charging. In the initial testing, I got around 8 hours of screen time when I started my day with a 92% battery and ended with 16%. Charging up the device will take a bit less than 2 hours.

The Exynos 9825 had a history of overheating and thereby affecting the battery life. That was the case with the Galaxy Note 10 series as well. We will hold our final say in our full review with respect to the battery life.

Early verdict

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Samsung Galaxy F62 looks like yet another powerful mid-range phone from Samsung. Although most of the specs are similar to last year’s Galaxy M51, the inclusion of the flagship-grade chipset from 2019 might bring some changes to the table in terms of performance. While the device packs in a massive battery it also is quite heavy and might not suit everyone. Samsung is also yet to launch a phone with a high refresh rate in the mid-range segment and so the Galaxy F62 misses out on that as well.