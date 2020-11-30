Moto G 5G price in India, specs, and availability

The Moto G 5G is now official in India. The device is India’s first smartphone powered by the latest Snapdragon 750G chipset. The Moto G 5G is also India’s cheapest 5G phone dethroning the OnePlus Nord.

Of course, India is still some time away from upgrading to 5G networks though two of the three mobile operations, viz., Jio and Airtel have shared updates around their journeys into the high-speed internet world. In fact, Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal recently asked the federal government to keep spectrum prices affordable in order to help mobile service providers with the headroom to invest "meaningfully" in 5G tech.

The Moto G 5G is the brand’s first mid-range 5G device. The device is priced just above Rs 20,000 price point which makes things pretty interesting. The Moto G 5G was announced globally a few weeks back and made its way to the Indian market today.

The two key features that Moto G 5G brings to the table is the performance and battery. As said earlier, the device is powered by a 5G-capable Snapdragon 750G and packs in a big 5000mAh battery. Apart from that, the Moto G 5G is a very capable device with the rest of the specs and Motorola has priced it pretty aggressively in the Indian market.

Moto G 5G: Price in India and availability

The Moto G 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. The first sale is scheduled for December 7. During the first sale, the Moto G 5G will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transaction with debit/credit card.

Moto G 5G: Design and display

(Image credit: Moto)

Starting off with the display, the Moto G 5G has a plastic body. To the front, you get a full-screen display and a punch hole cut out at the center. The bezels at the sides are slim while there is a noticeable amount of the bezel on the top as well as at the chin. The device is also IP52 rated for protection against water and dust. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant button onboard. It weighs 212 grams and is 9.9mm thick.

The Moto G 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080) LTPS LCD Max Vision display. It is an HDR10 certified panel and has 90% screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G 5G is available in two colour options - Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey.

Moto G 5G: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

The Moto G 5G is India’s first phone with Snapdragon 750G in the heart. The 750G is said to offer a 20% improvement over the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Adreno 619 GPU is said to bring a 10% improvement in graphics processing. Its CPU has a max clock speed of 2.2GHz and is built on an 8nm fabrication process. It uses the Snapdragon X52 modem for 5G connectivity on both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrums. The integrated modem also improves efficiency.

In India, the Moto G 5G comes in a sole 6GB + 128GB variant. It also supports microSD card up to 1TB.

Moto G 5G: Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

As for the optics, the Moto G 5G offers a triple rear camera stack with a primary 48MP(f/1.7) shooter with PDAF which is followed by an 8MP (f/2.2) 118° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP(f/2.4) macro vision camera. It has a single LED flash to guide in the night. The camera features include Night Vision, smart composition, HDR, burst shot, manual mode, portrait mode, cinemagraph, panorama, Live filter, high-res zoom, RAW photo, Google Lens, AR sticker, slow-mo, timelapse video, hyper-lapse video, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), spot colour for video. It can shoot up to 4K videos at 30fps, Full HD at 60 fps and 1080 at 30fps in the ultra-wide lens.

Selfies are handled by a single 16MP(f/2.2) shooter which can shoot up to Full HD at 30fps. The camera features include portrait mode, face beauty, burst shot, cinemagraph, group selfie, live filter, spot colour, gesture selfie, night vision, timelapse video, and hyperlapse video.

Moto G 5G: Battery

(Image credit: Moto)

The Moto G 5G sports a massive 5000mAh battery which the company claims can last for two days. It also supports TurboPower 20 fast charging which fuels up the device at 20W speed. Moto claims that you can get 10 hours of usage with 15 minutes charge. It has a Type-C port for charging.

Everything else

The Moto G 5G runs on near-stock Android 10 OS. You get My UX option which allows you to control your phone with simple gestures. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant button and the fingerprint scanner is combined with the power button on the side. There is also NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The Moto G 5G also retains the good old 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features include a bottom powering speaker, hybrid slot, 5G, 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G network support, and A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo for navigation. Sensors onboard include proximity, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.