Realme X7 series: price in India, specs and launch date

Realme has been the fastest-growing smartphone brand globally and in India. Naturally, this rise has brought multiple new specs and features to new price points. The upcoming Realme X7 series is set to do that once again.

Originally launched in China in September, the series included two devices that had pretty decent specs for the price. The MediaTek Dimensity chips powering them also make the Realme X7 series one of the cheapest 5G phones currently available. In fact, when these devices launch, they will mark the Indian debut of these new chips in India.

The Realme X7 series consists of two devices - the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro - powered by the flagship-grade Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset and the mid-range Dimensity 800U chipset respectively. They could beat the OnePlus Nord as the cheapest 5G phone in India.

The Realme X7 device is said to launch in India soon. Madhav Sheth, the CEO recently shared future plans which confirmed the launch of the phone along with other AIoT products. The device has also already received BIS certification

Cut to the chase:

What is it? Realme’s new series of affordable 5G devices

Realme’s new series of affordable 5G devices When is it out? December

December What will it cost? Under Rs 30,000

Realme X7 (Image credit: Realme)

Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7: Price

The Realme X7 Pro starts at CNY 2,199 which is roughly Rs 23,500 in India and the vanilla Realme X7 starts at CNY 1,799 which is around Rs 19,500. Going by its previous track record, the Realme X7 could be priced under Rs 20,000 and the Realme X7 Pro under Rs 25,000. The phones are expected to launch by the end of November or in early December.

Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7: Design and Display

Realme X7 Pro (Image credit: Realme)

The Realme X7 series stands out from the crowd when it comes to the design language, thanks to the new polarizing design. The Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 come with a gradient finish with a huge ‘Dare to Leap’ motifon the back, making it one of the most eye-catching smartphone designs of the season.

Apart from that, the Realme X7 Pro is available in Black and Fantasy White colour option while the Realme X7 is available in Blue and Fantasy White colour options. They weigh around 184 grams and 175 grams respectively, coming in at 8.5mm and 8.1mm thickness respectively.

(Image credit: Realme)

Moving on to the display, the Realme X7 Pro offers a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Samsung made AMOLED panel with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 91.6% screen-to-body ratio, 1200 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, 103% NTSC coverage. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It could be the cheapest phone to offer an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Realme X7 sports a 6.4 inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. However, it misses out on the high refresh rate here. You get a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass as well.

Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7: Performance

(Image credit: MediaTek)

Things get exciting here. The MediaTek Dimesity series will be available in India for the first time. The Realme X7 Pro is powered by flagship-grade octa-core Dimensity 1000 Plus . It is built on 7nm fabrication process and has a clock speed of 2.6Ghz. It is a 5G capable chipset as well. The graphics will be taken care of by a 9-core Mali-77 GPU. The device also comes with vapour cooling system to keep the thermals under control.

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme X7 is powered by a slightly underpowered Dimensity 800U chipset which is also a 5G SoC. The MediaTek Dimensity 800U is an octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and built on 7nm process. Mali G-57 will take care of graphics.

The Realme X7 is available in 6+128GB and 8+128GB configurations while the X7 Pro is available in 8+128GB and 8+256GB combo. LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage standards are used. We could see some differences in the configurations available in India.

Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7: Camera

(Image credit: Realme)

Cameras have always been a strong point of Realme smartphones. The Realme X7 also tries to replicate the same with a familiar quad-camera setup: a primary 64MP Sony IMX 686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. This is followed by an 8MP(f/2.25) ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP retro portrait lens with f/2.4. On the front, there is a 32MP single punch-hole camera.

The optics are very similar to the Realme X7 Pro except for the 2MP retro portrait lenses on the Pro variant, you get a 2MP black and white portrait camera. The Realme X7 also comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

The camera feature includes super night scene, panorama, pro mode, time-lapse, bokeh, HDR, ultra-wide-angle, super macro, AI scene recognition, AI beauty, filters, colourful mode, super text, portrait distortion correction, movie mode, UIS and UIS Max for stabilized video recording, ultra-wide video, 4K video, and Full HD @ 120fps video and HD slow-mo at 240fps.

Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7: Battery

(Image credit: Realme)

Recently, the company brought the 65W fast charging tech to the budget segment with the Realme 7 Pro and the Narzo 20 Pro. The Realme X7 family does the same, promising to recharge the phone completely in under 40 minutes. The Pro variant has a slightly 4,500mAh battery while the regular one has a 4,300mAh unit.

Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7: Everything else

Since both the devices come with an AMOLED screen, the in-display fingerprint scanner also makes it into the cut. For navigation, there is GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, GALILEO, and QZSS. Both the devices also support 5G dual-mode. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, dual speakers. The Realme X7 Pro comes with NFC and Dolby audio sport while the Realme X7 offers Hi-Res Audio experience. And lastly, these devices run on Realme UI based on Android 10 in China and might be launched with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 in India.