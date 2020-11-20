Announcing TechRadar India Awards 2020

Cinema and cricket have fired India's imagination for long. Over the last decade, consumer electronics added to this milieu, as India emerged into the world's second-largest smartphone market. Though 2020 would go down in history as the year when the world locked down due to Covid-19, India's consumer electronics revival is no less a story. Not only the popular brands, even the consumers had it good as innovation ruled the roost.

India is one of the biggest markets in terms of smartphones and consumer electronics and 2020 was no different. Amid the global outbreak of Covid-19, we had a bit of halt for a few weeks in the middle. Apart from that, the year 2020 was exceptionally good for brands, consumers, and innovations.

At TechRadar, our team had the best seat in the house to view several product launches. We reviewed the devices, analyzed the innovations, and researched the market ground-up. And the outcome of our effort is before you in the form of the TechRadar India Awards 2020. Starting today, we will bring you the best consumer electronics from 2020 - via a series of write-ups and videos on smartphones, gadgets, innovation, design and much more.

As expected, the Indian smartphone market had quite a lot to offer. This despite the fact that for two whole months (April and May), the country was locked down. Of course, devices became a tad expensive due to the GST rate tweaks, but that didn't impact smartphone launches or sales. Having reviewed a bunch of these amongst us, Team TechRadar felt that appreciation and recognition need to be given to the people behind these innovative products.

Over the past twelve months, we underscored a few trends in the industry. For starters, budget phones began carrying extra battery power. As brands understood what fast charging meant to Gen-Y, we saw most budget phones come with the feature plugged in. Screen refresh rates too skyrocketed with devices costing just Rs.12,000 carrying a high refresh rate panel.

The icing on this cake was of course the innovations on the camera front. These shooters just kept improving across price segments and even the budget devices had enough of optics to turn a novice into a decent photographer.

Besides smartphones, one of the most important electronic devices of 2020 has been the laptop. And Covid-19 lockdowns actually helped here. Increasing instances of working from home and growing online classes meant that laptops were in greater demand. And once the lockdown eased and people began moving out, the wearable market spiked as well. The audio segment was a beehive of activity too with brands falling over each other to launch true wireless earphones. Unlike 2019, we had a good bunch of TWS earbuds around the budget segment.

Apart from these conventional smartphones and consumer electronics, our team also spent time selecting some of the best-designed products and coolest innovations of 2020. And lastly, we have our personal choices too! And these will go under a separate Expert Choice category.

Methodology

While our personal choices mattered, we did not allow subjectivity to come in the way of making objective choices, when it came to creating the list of devices across categories. Here is how we went about the process:

We prepared a sheet for each of the 12 categories of devices and a scoring system to determine the winners. The product which scored better overall will come out as the winner. In the coming days, we will also thoroughly discuss the products, take their inputs, expert advice and decide the winners. For each category, we have a jury member who is an expert in that particular category.

In the following days, our editorial team, along with the jury, will be testing and revisiting the most prominent products from the year to arrive to the winners. They will be revealed on December 16, when the final show goes live on our YouTube channel .

Categories

The TechRadar India Awards 2019 was our first initiative to recognize the achievements in tech of different brands. We started off with 10 different categories last year which were mostly about smartphones. While smartphones play a big role in the awards this year as well, we have tried to include other segments of tech as well.

We have increased the number of award categories this year at TechRadar India Awards 2020 to 13. We’ve expanded to include new categories that were relevant, important and saw significant improvements this year. Following are the categories for 2020:

The Budget Smartphone segment of India needs little introduction, as it sees some of the most exciting products year after year. Over here we will look at which phones provided the best overall experience while also democratizing features without breaking the bank.

The Best Phone Under Rs 30,000 category is about smartphones that offer premium features at an affordable price. Often called as the mid-range segment, this space saw a lot of surprise entries this year, especially in comparison to 2019.

While flagships are cool, they’re usually pretty expensive. Affordable Flagships allow users to experience most of this goodness at a lower price point. Having said that, due to the extraordinary year this was, overall products in this segment were costlier than last year.

Had something to share about the smartphone world? Here’s your chance. The Most Popular Smartphone of the year award is an open category where you can vote for which device had the most attention and got you excited the most. Voting will open on November 27, and every person will also have a chance to win some exciting devices for themselves!

In Coolest Innovation we will be looking at different kinds of gadgets launched throughout the year that stood apart from the crowd in a functional manner. We then come to the Best Designed Product category where we would look at the pure aesthetics of a product that are functional as well.

We presume that the Best Camera Phone category needs no explanation, and any smartphone that purely captures the best photos and videos wins here. On the other hand, the Best Gadget category will primarily be non-smartphone where we would judge gadgets on a case-by-case basis.

The Best Laptop for Work From Home is again a new category which seemed relevant in a year like 2020 which saw most people working from home. These laptops are not essentially about boasting the best specs, but more about value, specs, design and portability.

The Best Smartwatch and Best Truly Wireless Earphones are new categories which have a lot of candidates this year and will be hard-fought. The Phone of the Year award is probably the most sought after award in the list and for this category, we will look at smartphones that exceed expectations in every aspect.

Last but not least, the Expert Choice is a category where our Jury members get to name one product launched this year that is their favourite, or enjoyed using a lot or maybe does not fit any of the other categories.

Our readers may notice that we have not included all categories that were present last year, and there are some new ones. We felt that a category like the Best Gaming Smartphone didn’t make sense for a year when there were very few dedicated gaming smartphone launches. TechRadar India is inviting a host of Jury members like last year to consult them on the different categories and their winners.

Jury

We pride ourselves with our thorough testing and opinions on products, and we swear by them. Having said that, we’re also aware that it’s not humanly possible to be an expert at everything. To help us spread our expertise and ensure that we’re on the right track, we’re also bringing the finest minds in the Indian tech media space on-board for the TechRadar India Awards 2020. Meet your jury:

One more thing

Disclosures

TechRadar India Awards 2020 is an editorial activity to recognise the best tech of the year. Products taken into consideration were those tested by us. Brands whose products we might have missed reviewing earlier have been provided the opportunity to suggest and share products with us for testing. However, this is where their jurisdiction ended. To ensure that everyone gets a fair chance and to stay clear from any external bias, TechRadar India got the brands to nominate products without having to pay any nomination fee or any other cost .

While some brands shared products with us for the giveaways, we would like to reiterate that these would have no impact on the outcome of the awards in a direct or indirect manner. The choice of winners was solely based on their final ratings in our proprietary scoring methodology.