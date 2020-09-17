Best tech deals in India this festive season

Trending

The next few weeks in India are going to see a ton of launches and sales, as brands look forward to the festive season. Great offers combined with a splash of revenge buying are surely going to result in tech worth splurging on.

This time, nearly every smartphone company has a major launch scheduled for the coming days, hoping to capitalize on the momentum as well as make up for the lost sales in the previous months. In fact, some of the deals have already started which are just too good to miss. We will be updating this compilation as more deals go live. Till then, these are the best tech deals to check out during the festive season in India.

We will also list down notable upcoming launches, in case you’d want to plan out your purchases or hold on to them. Since these sales are going to be around for a few weeks, be sure to revisit this page for the latest tech deals. We will also add cover more categories as time passes to cover entertainment, smart home fitness, etc.

Entertainment

Sony PlayStation 4 megapack bundle (Rs 2,000 off)

PS4 Slim 1TB + 3 games + 3 months PSN subscriptionView Deal

OnePlus TV Q1 (55-inch)

Rs 62,899View Deal

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (43-inch)

Rs 22,999View Deal

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones


View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earphones

Rs 18,490


View Deal

Oppo Enco W11 TWS 

Rs 1,999


View Deal

Oppo Enco W31 TWS 

Rs 3,499


View Deal

Oppo Enco M31 earphones

Rs 1,999


View Deal

Cameras

DJI Mavic Mini drone

12MP camera, 2.7K recording, 30-min flight time, long rangeView Deal

Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless camera (flat Rs 20,000 off)

4K video recording, articulating touchscreen, 24.2MP sensor, 15-45mm lens


View Deal

Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless camera (flat Rs 17,000 off)

4K video recording, articulating touchscreen, 24.2MP sensor, 15-45mm lens (changeable)


View Deal

Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera (Body only) (flat Rs 22,500 off)

4K 60fps video recording, articulating touchscreen, 26.1MP sensor


Apple products

Apple iPhone SE 

Rs 35,999 (64GB)


View Deal

Apple iPhone XR 

Rs 44,999 (64GB)


View Deal

Apple iPad Air 2020 

Rs 54,900 | Rs 66,900 (4G)


View Deal

Apple iPad 8th gen

Rs 29,900 | Rs 41,900 (4G)


View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 

Rs 40,900 | Rs 49,900 (eSIM)


View Deal

Apple Watch SE 

Rs 29,900 | Rs 33,900 (eSIM)


View Deal

Phones

OnePlus Nord (64GB)

Rs 24,999 


View Deal

iQoo 3 

Rs 31,990 (prepaid offer)


View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 

Rs 1,49,999


View Deal

Upcoming