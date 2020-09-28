Best tech deals: Amazon Great India festival 2020

Amazon Great Indian Festival is around the corner and Amazon is gearing up for yet another festive sale. This time around, the Amazon sale is expected to be around the same time as Flipkart’s Big Billion Days.

Currently, we do not have the exact dates for the sale and it is expected to be out soon. While the dates are still a mystery, we expect the sale t benign sometime during mid-October. As usual, for Amazon Prime members, there will be an early access sale.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

What to expect from Amazon Great Indian Festival sale?

The teaser page for the sale is already live on Amazon which reveals certain details of the upcoming sale. Although the site doesn’t give us the exact details of the deals, we can expect what Amazon will offer during the sale.

Starting with smartphones, Amazon will offer top offers on smartphones with no cost EMI and exchange offers. Additionally, you will also get great deals on accessories. For laptops, cameras, and smart wearables, you can get no-cost EMI offers, exchange offers and you will be able to save more with Amazon coupons, which will give you additional discounts. Also, Amazon is expected to launch certain new products in India during the sale including new smartphones, TVs, and laptops.

Amazon just refreshed its entire Amazon Eco products and Fire TV stick so, one can expect good deals on the last-gen products. While we do not have much information on the upcoming deals yet, the festive sale is already on and here are some of the deals that we expect to continue even during the Great India festive sale.

Common offers

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you will be able to get a 10% instant discount on all the products if you own a HDFC bank card. For all the HDFC Bank debit card and credit card transactions, you can avail an instant 10% discount. This is also applicable to the EMI transaction.

And, as usual, the 10% discount will be capped to a maximum of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 going by the previous track record. The minimum cart value to get the discount would be Rs 5,000. Additionally, with Bajaj Finserv you can avail no-cost EMI across millions of products on Amazon. You can also use your debit card to make an EMI translation. And, lastly, Amazon will offer up to Rs 13,500 on exchange during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.