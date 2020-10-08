Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2020 will last a month - here's why

The much anticipated festive season sale from Amazon India, the Great Indian Festival sale will kick start from October 17 in India. This time, the Great India Festival will be for a month-long making this the longest and biggest sale of the year.

Recently Amazon announced the date for the Great Indian Festival sale. The company said that the sale would start on October 17 and will go on for a month. The month-long sale will help small businesses and sellers to reach more customers across the country thereby giving more time and opportunity to both the consumers and sellers on the platform.

The decision comes at a time when smartphone sales in India aren't showing signs of a revival, barring the continued demand from sub-Rs.15,000 segment. Even in the Prime Day sales, though the company added over a third more users, demand had buzzed around the accessories and products with smaller ticket sizes.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

This strategy from Amazon to host a month-long sale will be a win-win situation for both consumers and sellers which includes small to medium businesses and startups. Also, this time the Diwali festival will be celebrated in the second week of November. So, the Great India Festival sale should give consumers more time to get products.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival will kick-start on October 17, the sale will start 24 hours early if you are Prime member. The teaser for the sale is already live on Amazon. There will be a site-wide 10% instant discount with HDFC card purchase.

Starting with smartphones, Amazon will offer top offers on smartphones with no cost EMI and exchange offers. Additionally, you will also get great deals on accessories. For laptops, cameras, and smart wearables, you can get no-cost EMI offers, exchange offers and you will be able to save more with Amazon coupons, which will give you additional discounts. Also, Amazon is expected to launch certain new products in India during the sale including new smartphones, TVs, and laptops.