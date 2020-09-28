Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best tech deals and new launches

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day is its annual mega-sale where the company will offer deals and discounts most of the products. This year, the Big Billion Day is expected to happen in the month of October.

In October 2020, we have multiple products launches across categories includes smartphones, wearables, TVs, laptops and more. This year’s Big Billion Days sale is expected to create 70,000 direct jobs in India along with lakhs of indirect jobs.

What to expect from Big Billion Days 2020?

The Flipkart Big Billion Days landing page is already live. Although we don’t have the exact deals, for the time being, the page gives us an idea of what we can expect from the launch. For starters, the top category offers will be on the smartphones are the deals that will be revealed soon. For smartphones deals, we can expect price cut on some of the last-gen products and card offers on the new launches.

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI on phones and you can avail mobile protection plan for just Rs 1. Additionally, as always you can avail exchange offers included some bump up offers.

For TV and appliances, Flipkart sale will offer up to 80% off on TVs, ACs, Refrigerators, and other appliances. Laptops, Cameras, smart wearables, and speakers also get to up 80% off during the sale.

And lastly, Flipkart will host Crazy deals every day at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM during the Big Billion Days where you will be able to buy a product at an unbelievable price with additional discounts.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Common offers

During the Flipkart Big Billion days sale, across the Flipkart app and website, you can avail instant discount with SBI cards. If you own an SBI Debit or a credit card, you will be eligible for a 10% instant discount. However, you will need to have a minimum cart value and also the 10% instant discount will be capped to some percentage. Going by the previous year’s sale, the minimum cart value will be Rs 5,000 and the max instant discount will be up to Rs 1,500.

Apart from the SBI card offer this time around Flipkart is offering assured cashback for PayTM users. Also, there will be no cost EMI offers across multiple bank cards. Currently, we do not have the exact date for the sale. But, considering the most launches are happening in the first and second week of October, we can expect the Big Billion Days to happen sometime in October second week.

New launches

(Image credit: Flipkart)

We can expect a few new smartphones to be available on Flipkart as a part of Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020. Firstly, Samsung will launch its new Galaxy F41 on Flipkart on October 8. Apart from that, we can expect Google Pixel 4a to be made available on the site available as well. And, lastly, the new iPhone 12 might also be available for pre-order in mid-October.