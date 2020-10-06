Nokia announces six new Android TVs in India starting at Rs 12,999

Nokia entered the Smart TV segment in India late last year and had announced three TVs in India. Today, the company expanded the Smart TV family with six offerings. Flipkart acquired the rights to use Nokia branding for its smart TVs in India last year.

The all-new Nokia Smart TVs starts at Rs 12,999 and goes all the way up to 59,999. Unlike the previous Nokia Smart TVs, the new Nokia series’ audio is powered by Onkyo. The new series includes an HD ready TV, a Full HD TV, and four new 4K TVs.

Nokia 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch Nokia 4K LED Android TV

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The 50-inch, 55-inch, and the 65-inch Nokia Smart TVs come with a screen resolution of 3,840 by 2,160 pixels. These three TVs have diamond-cut bezel design making the bezels slimmer. They have a max brightness of 380 nits, 420 nits, and 450 nits respectively. They also support HDR10 content.

For audio, these Nokia Smart TVs come with Onkyo powered 48W audio with Dolby audio and surround sound. It boasts 30W QuatroX speakers, along with 18 W tweeters, to deliver 360-degree audio. The company also claims that you can experience 6D sound with low distortion and balanced bass. They are powered by a quad-core processor and paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

Nokia 43-inch Android TV

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The 43-inch Android TV comes with two options - a Full HD version and 4K version. The Full HD variant offers a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels with 325 nits of brightness while the 4K variant offers 3,840 x 2,160 resolution with 350 nits brightness. The Full HD variant gets two USB port and HMDI port while the 4K variant offers an additional USB port.

For audio, you get a 39W sound powered by Onkyo. There is a 24W QuatroX speaker, along with 15 W tweeters. These TVs also supports Dolby audio and surround sound. Powered by a quad-core CPU, they are equipped with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Nokia 32-inch Android TV

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The most affordable of the six, the 32-inch Nokia Android TV offers a screen resolution of 1,366 x 786 pixels. It is packed with a quad-core CPU and 1.5GB of RAM with 8GB storage. Ports option include 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. For audio, you get the same as what the 43-inch variant offers.

Pricing and availability

TV Model Price 65-inch, 4K Rs 59,999 55-inch, 4K Rs 39,999 50-inch, 4K Rs 33,999 43-inch, 4K Rs 28,999 43-inch, FHD Rs 22,999 32-inch, HD Rs 12,999

The Nokia TV series starts at Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch HD variant and goes al the way up to Rs 59,999 for the 65-inch 4K variant.