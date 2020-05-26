Redmi announces new TVs and RedmiBooks in China

After the launch of Redmi 10X series smartphones in China, the company also announced few more products that include three smart TVs and three NoteBooks. While the TV lineup comes under a new series, the RedmiBook has been refreshed with the latest internals.

Redmi announced the new X series of smart TVs that comes in three different screen sizes - Redmi X50, X55, and X65 which features 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch panels respectively. Also, the company announced the next generation RedmiBook which also comes in three different variants a 13-inch, 14-inch, and a 16-inch.

Redmi X series TV

All the three Redmi TVs launched today come with 4K Ultra HD resolution with 60Hz refresh rate and Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology to upscale content to 60fps. The new X series TVs come with up bezel-less design and pack in metal railings around the panel. They offer up to 87% screen to body ratio.

(Image credit: Redmi)

Furthermore, they come with 12.5W quad speakers and also support Dolby audio. All the models pack in 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is also a far-field microphone as one will be able to control the TV via voice commands.

RedmiBook 2020

The new-gen RedmiBooks are powered by AMD 4000 series processors. The RedmiBook 16 features a 16.1-inch display with 90% screen to body ratio and 100% sRGB colour gamut. It comes with Ryzen 4700 processor clocked at 2Ghz and it can go up to 4.1Ghz. On a single charge, the machine is claimed to last up to 12 hours. It also comes with a 65W charger which can quickly charge the laptop up to 50% in 38 minutes using USB Type-C interface. The laptop is bundled with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

(Image credit: Redmi)

The RedmiBook 14 comes with a 90% screen to body ratio while the RedmiBook 13 comes with 89% screen to body ratio. Both feature ultra-thin bezels and come with 100% colour gamut. Both the laptops come with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Pricing and Availability

Product Price Indian equivalent Redmi X50 TV N/A N/A Redmi X55 TV CNY 2,299 ~Rs 24,400 Redmi X55 TV CNY 3,299 ~Rs 35,000 RedmiBook 13 CNY 3,799 ~Rs 40,300 RedmiBook 14 CNY 3,699 ~Rs 39,200 RedmiBook 16 CNY 3,799 ~Rs 40,300

The Redmi TV 55-inch is priced at CNY 2,299(~Rs 24,000), the 65-inch is priced at CNY 3,299(~Rs 35,000). On the first sale, both the models will get a discount up to CNY 300. The company did not announce the price of the 50-inch model at the launch.

The RedmiBook 13 is priced at CNY 3,799 (~Rs 40,300), the 14-inch model costs CNY 3,699 (~Rs 39,200), and the RedmiBook 16 is priced at CNY 3,799 (~Rs 40,300).

The TV and RedmiBook will go on sale next week in China.