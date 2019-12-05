Nokia enters the Smart TV market of India in partnership with Flipkart

Nokia is going beyond smartphones and is now entering the television market with the Nokia 55-inch LED Smart TV.

Earlier this year, eCommerce giant Flipkart acquired the rights to use the Nokia brand name for its new series of smart TVs for the Indian market. As such, manufacturing, distribution and marketing would all be handled by Flipkart. The Nokia Smart TV is the fruit of that partnership, also marking the company's foray into the television segment.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

As for the TV, we are looking at a 55-inch Ultra HD LED panel, with support for Dolby Vision. HDR10 and wide colour gamut output are also present, along with Intelligent Dimming for a more natural image.

The Nokia Smart TV also features sound by JBL, bringing its expertise to the television space for creating clearer vocals, deeper bass and lower harmonic distortion. The sound output is also optimized with Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround which uses the bottom-firing 24-watt speakers to create a 5.1 channel surround sound experience.

Clear View and Clear Sound technology will help reduce the noise levels on digitally streamed content on the Nokia Smart TV. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based Android TV OS with support for the Play Store and Google Assistant. Natively supported apps include Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube.

In India, the Nokia Smart TV is priced at Rs 41,999. The first sale is on December 10 at noon, only on Flipkart. HDFC Bank cardholders are eligible for an additional 10% discount.