The most affordable OLED TV on the market just got cheaper – LG's B4 drops to $549.99

The words cheap and OLED TV are usually not paired together, but that's precisely how I would describe this incredible deal I spotted at Best Buy. The retailer has LG's highly rated 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for only $549.99 (originally $1,499.99) - making it the cheapest OLED display on the market.



The LG B4 is ranked in our best TV guide as the best value option for those looking for an OLED on a budget. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.



While we've seen LG's 48-inch B4 OLED drop briefly to $499.99 once before, today's deal is still an excellent price and $50 less than last week's offer. I've listed more of today's best TV deals further down the page, which include record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from around the web.

The best budget OLED TV deal: LG's B4 for $549.99

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy Screen size: 48, 55, 65, and 77 inches

Resolution: 4K

Panel type: OLED

Smart TV: webOS 24

HDR: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision



The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99. That's only $50 more than the record low and an incredible price for an OLED display. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

More of today's best TV deals

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model on sale for only $529.99.

Hisense 65-inch U8 Series mini-LED TV : was $1,147 now $947.99 at Amazon If you want a TV that does everything without breaking the bank, the Hisense U8 should be on your list. It's powerful local dimming delivers excellent contrast and black levels, and it has punchy, expansive built-in sound plus a strong list of gaming features such as 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR, and ALLM support. Today's deal on the 65-inch model is $50 more than the record-low price.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,399.99, thanks to a $1,300 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The best premium OLED display from Best Buy's spring sale is LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99. That's a $1,300 discount and the lowest price you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has a massive $700 discount on the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

