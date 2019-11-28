Xiaomi unveils new MiTV 4X 2020 Edition models in India

Xiaomi is adding yet another 4K TV to its budget smart TV lineup, this time with the MiTV 4X (55”) 2020 Edition.

Xiaomi entered India’s smart TV market only two years ago but is already the biggest player in the segment. It successes the MiTV 4X Pro that was unveiled earlier this year as one of the more affordable smart 4K TVs. It is now being updated with more features and an improved price tag.

Introducing all-new #MiTV 4X 138.8cm (55) 2020 edition!Key specs- Android TV™ - 4K HDR display - Vivid Picture Engine - PatchWall - Netflix + Prime Video + HotstarSale on 2nd Dec, 12PM on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, @amazonIN & Mi Home.RT if you ❤️ it! #BlackFridaySale pic.twitter.com/p1hov5pNaPNovember 28, 2019

The MiTV 4X 2020 sports a 55-inch 4K 10-bit HDR LED display. To get the best image out of this panel, it implements Xiaomi’s in-house image processing algorithms and Vivid Picture engine for improved color balance, saturation, and contrast.

On the audio front, it has 20W stereo speakers certified for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. In terms of software, it will run on Android TV 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi’s PatchWall on top. Along with a library of native content, PatchWall 2.0 brings content partners such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and many more. Google Assistant, YouTube, Chromecast, Play Store, and Data saver are all built-in.

The MiTV 4X (55) 2020 Edition is priced at Rs 34,999, and will be available starting December 2 on Amazon.in, Mi.com and Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores. All purchases made before January 31, 2020, will be eligible for an Airtel DTH subscription at a discounted price of Rs 1,800 for four months instead of the usual Rs 3,450.