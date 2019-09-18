Xiaomi launches new 4K Mi TVs, water purifier and Mi Band 4 in India

Xiaomi is the biggest smartphone manufacturer in India, but that's not the only product category it excels in. Smart TVs, fitness trackers and IoT are other segments where it claims a podium spot. Today, at the Smarter Living 2020 event, Xiaomi unveiled new products for all of these categories in India.

Mi TV 4X

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi entered the smart TV market early last year and has managed to capture the majority of the market in less than two years. Its next focus is to democratize 4K televisions with the new Mi TV 4X range. Available in three sizes of 65, 50 and 43-inches, these new Mi TVs are powered by Android 9 Pie with a newly redesigned version of PatchWall. Along with multiple OTT platforms, even NetFlix has been finally onboarded. This is also the first TV to offer Google's new Data Saver mode which is an important addition for users who may not always have a reliable and unlimited WiFi connection.

On the hardware front, the Mi TV 4X features a 4K HDR display and a wide colour gamut. There’s a RealityFlow feature that interpolates regular content into smooth 60fps content. Complementing that, the TV also has 20W stereo speakers with support for DTS-HD.

The entire Mi TV 4X range will be available for purchase starting September 29 from Xiaomi’s website, Amazon and Mi Home stores. The 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 54,999, the 50-inch model at Rs 29,999 and the 43-inch model at Rs 24,999.

A new 40-inch Mi TV 4A was also unveiled which has a Full HD display and much of the same features. It is priced at Rs 17,999.

Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO + UV)

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi also commenced its foray into the wellness space with the Mi Smart Water Purifier, a product designed specifically for India. Key focus points include a minimal design, easy DIY purifier replacement and purity.

It involves a five-stage purification process consisting of three filters (PolyPropylene+Activated Carbon), Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Post Activated Carbon (PAC), and ends it with UV light filtration.

The Mi Smart Water Purifier connects to the Mi Home app to give information such as TDS levels, filter life of each of the three cartridges as well as a one-click option to buy new ones. These cartridges have been designed in such a way that they can be replaced at home by anyone within minutes.

Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

Continuing the trend of smart and minimal, Xiaomi has brought the latest Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 to India. As the name suggests, it automatically turns on when motion is detected and shuts off in 15 seconds if no further motion is detected. It is priced at Rs 500 and will be available via Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform starting September 18.

Mi Band 4

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi’s popular fitness tracker too got a refresh with the Mi Band 4. This time, it boasts of a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with a resolution of 240 x 120. There’s a new UI that makes use of the touchscreen. Battery life is estimated to be around 20 days on a single charge. Features include notifications, music controls, calls, step counter, exercise recognition etc. Starting September 19, the Mi Band 4 can be purchased for Rs 2,299.