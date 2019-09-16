Motorola ties up with Flipkart to launch six smart TVs in India

Alongside the Moto E6s, Motorola also unveiled six smart televisions in its product portfolio for India. This is a new turf for the Lenovo-owned company which has partnered with Flipkart, one of the leading online retailers in India for its TVs. In part, Flipkart has licensed the Motorola brand name for the televisions and will be manufactured in India.

Motorola debuted six television units across different price segments and its visible that it has tried to price it aggressively given Xiaomi's hold in the TV segment. The range starts at Rs 13,999 for the 32-inch HD model, Rs 24,999 for 43-inch Full HD TV, Rs 29,999 for 43-inch 4K UHD TV, Rs 33,999 for 50-inch 4K UHD TV, Rs 39,999 for 55-inch UHD variant and Rs 64,999 for the 65-inch UHD 4K model.

These televisions will go on sale during Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale which kicks off from September 29.

Motorola smart Android TV features

(Image credit: Future)

Motorola's catalog starts with an HD TV and goes all the way upto 4K UHD models. The TVs use an IPS panel and supports autotuneX display technology along with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

It also features a 30W front-firing speaker system with support for DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio for an enhances the listening experience.

The televisions are powered by quad-core Cortex A53 chipset with Mali 450 GPU, paired with 2.25GB RAM and 16GB storage. These come loaded with stock Android 9.0 TV and have an in-built 2.4GHz Wi-Fi module.

(Image credit: Future)

Motorola TVs can run Android games and the company bundles a wireless Android TV gamepad with the units to make the gaming experience more seamless than before.

The regular remote provided with the TV supports both Bluetooth and IR input and has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Google Play, YouTube and Google Assistant for voice commands.

Motorola's move in the television segment isn't surprising as it follows the likes of Xiaomi and Honor. With OnePlus set to reveal its premium OnePlus TV in the next few weeks, the television space is getting exciting in India.