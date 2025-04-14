New Motorola leak suggests it's planning an affordable Apple Watch rival – plus some surprise earbuds

New gadgets from Motorola could be on the way very soon

The Moto Watch Fit looks to be similar to the Apple Watch

There are also some Moto Loop Earbuds in the leak

Motorola is best known for its smartphones as far as consumer gadgets go, with more flip foldables on the way later this month, but it seems the company is also busy working on a cheap competitor to the Apple Watch and some wireless earbuds.

This is according to a new leak from well-known tipster @evleaks, who has posted an image showing the "Moto Watch Fit" and the "Moto Loop Earbuds". We don't get any other details here, such as pricing or a potential launch date.

Motorola has dabbled in both of these product categories before, with devices like the Moto Watch 40 and the Motorola Moto Buds+, but the two gadgets shown in this leak appear to have some differences from what we've seen before.

The Loop Earbuds in particular look like a break from the norm, with open, circular stems. This being Motorola, they're bound to be inexpensive and offer plenty of value for money, but they're unlikely to offer the highest levels of audio fidelity.

Taking on the Apple Watch

The Moto Watch 40, which launched last year (Image credit: Motorola)

Judging by the appearance of the Moto Watch Fit, with its square-ish display and its fabric strap, this is designed to go head to head with the Apple Watch – perhaps specifically the Apple Watch SE 2, which starts from $249 / £259 / AU$399.

Motorola's most recent smartwatch, the Moto Watch 40, launched last year: it has a tall, rectangular 1.57-inch screen, up to 10 days of battery life between charges, and features such as heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

You can pick up the Moto Watch 40 for around $65 / £65 / AU$150 at the time of writing, so the Moto Watch Fit would do very well to undercut that price. It may be substantially more expensive, while staying cheaper than the best Apple watches.

Given the screen we can see on the Moto Watch Fit in this leak, it looks as though Motorola will once again go with its own custom software for the wearable. As with previous models, it should be compatible with both Android phones and iPhones.