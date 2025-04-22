The second pair of open earbuds with Bose tech are coming, but not from Bose

Motorola is planning to launch open earbuds and a new watch

The earbuds are another collaboration with Bose

No price or launch date as yet

Motorola seems to be about to launch its first ever pair of open earbuds in partnership with Bose. And they'll be launching alongside a new Motorola smartwatch too.

That's according to well-known leaker Evan Blass, who posted an image of both products to his X account.

This isn't the first time Motorola has worked with Bose on a set of buds: it did the same with the Moto Buds+. And if that's any indication, the new earbuds should sound great: in our Moto Buds+ review we described them as "brilliant budget wireless buds" – although the app lacked support for some Android devices, and wasn't available for iOS at all.

Motorola open earbuds: what we know so far

The product name, price and availability haven't been announced yet, although Blass previously reported on the existence of "Moto Loop Earbuds".

The images tell us that the earbuds are clip-ons, come in a white gold finish and include a case very much like the one you get with a set of Bose QuietComfort 2 earbuds.

Given the Bose connection, it's worth reading up on the Bose Ultra Open earbuds: we reckon they're the best open earbuds on the market right now at the more premium end, and they offer a very impressive audio experience despite being open.

But obviously, some people want a more affordable option, and the Moto option might provide that. Bose is on a budget partnership roll right now – Skullcandy just announced its new buds that have Bose sound and noise cancellation tech built-in, and are launching at just $99 / £99.

As for the smartwatch, that's a bit less exciting: the Moto Watch Fit, if that's what it's called, looks very like a squarer version of the current Moto Watch 40. It's been reported as an Apple Watch SE rival, so while it may be a little more expensive than the Watch 40 it should still be a fairly affordable device.