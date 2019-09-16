Motorola Moto E6s launched in India at Rs 7,999

Motorola has just announced the Moto E6s, their latest budget offering. The phone was unveiled as the Moto E6 Plus during IFA 2019 earlier this month in Berlin.

It runs on stock Android just like all the other phones by the company, has a dual-camera setup on the back and is fitted with a user-replaceable back cover and battery.

Let's take a brief look at the specifications of Moto E6s.

Moto E6s specifications and price

Moto E6s features a 6.1-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) resolution display with a waterdrop notch cutout on top. This is the first time the E-series has gone for a notch implementation and it gives the screen a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It's a widescreen, so one can enjoy watching videos from YouTube without any unnecessary strain.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and is supported by 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Users have an option to expand the storage via It runs on stock Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Moto E6s is also the first phone in the series to feature dual cameras on the back. This consists of a primary 13MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there's an 8MP camera for selfies.

There's a fingerprint sensor on the back and an option to use face unlock as well. Moto E6s comes with a 3,000mAh battery which supports 10W fast charging.

Moto E6s is priced at Rs 7,999 and comes in two colours-- Rich Cranberry and Polished Graphite. The first sale is scheduled for September 23 on Flipkart.