International Criminal Court says it was hit by sophisticated cyberattack

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has confirmed recently suffering a cyberattack - noting a “new, sophisticated and targeted” attack was spotted through the court’s alert and response mechanism.

Since spotting the attack, the organization claims to have contained it, and is now working to mitigate any effects.

No other details were disclosed, so we don’t know who the threat actors are, what the nature of the attack was, and if it left any consequences.

Established in 2002 and operating independently from the United Nations, the ICC is a tribunal based in The Hague, Netherlands, which prosecutes individuals for the most serious crimes concerning the international community.

That includes war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and more, with some media linking this attack to the atrocities happening in Gaza at the moment.

In its report, Cybernews states the ICC has been under “increased scrutiny” for issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

A similar sentiment was reported by Times of Israel, which also stressed that there is a warrant for former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallat, as well.

Israel rejects the jurisdiction of the court, and argues that the fighting in Gaza complies with international law. US president Donald Trump recently sanctioned chief prosecutor Karim Khan and three other judges because of the warrants, Politico reports.

This isn’t the ICC’s first cyberattack, either, and Khan warned that the organization needs to tighten up on security, since future attacks are likely, as well.

