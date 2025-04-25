Moto's new open earbuds with Bose sound and Swarovski crystals make me want to listen to Diamonds & Pearls

Moto Buds Loop have sound by Bose and spatial audio

Available in sparkly and non-sparkly versions

Reportedly will cost £129 (about $171) without crystals, £249 (about $330) with them

The new Motorola open earbuds in partnership with Bose we told you about a few days ago are official. They're called the Moto Buds Loop, they're an ear cuff design, and they come with sparkly bits embedded in the buds.

There's also a non-sparkly option, but that's much less fun.

As expected, these have Sound by Bose – and that means the audio experience should be pretty good. But it's the visual design that makes these buds stand out.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Motorola Buds Loop: key features

There are two color options here. Trekking Green is a very dark green color, while French Oak is more of a champagne.

French Oak looks a lot more luxurious than the green, and that's before you open the case and see that the buds have Swarovski crystals embedded in their arches.

It's smart of Motorola to offer a non-bling option too, because I think for every person that goes "Ooh! Sparkly!" like me, there'll be someone going "Eww! Sparkly!"

Both models have identical spec: 12mm drivers, two microphones with Motorola's CrystalTalk AI, spatial audio, and up to eight hours of playtime from the buds and a total 37 hours via the case. Charging time is 60 minutes.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We saw the buds at an event, though couldn't try their sound quality – but at this US event, Motorola didn't reveal the price. This is getting pretty common at US launches, as companies worry if they'll have to change prices due to tariffs between announcement and release – just look at the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders for a prime example.

But there is a claimed UK price for these buds, reported by Notebookcheck, which gives us some guidance. They're said to be £129 (about $171 / AU$270) for the green Swarovski-free model, and £249 (about $330 / AU$520) for the Forest Oak shiny model.

The lower price puts them in line with a lot of the best open earbuds, so it'll come down to how good they sound – we were very impressed with Moto's last tie-up with Bose, the Moto Buds+, and particularly praised the sound quality.

Their biggest issue was locking key features to Motorola phones, and not making the control app available for iOS at all – hopefully Motorola will fix that error this time, because the Forest Oak could appeal to a lot of gold iPhone owners…