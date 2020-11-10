Top 10 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss this festive season

Update: LG G8X is back in stock in Flipkart for Rs 27,990.

The last few weeks has been pretty busy for the Indian smartphone market. We saw almost every brand launching its smartphones during the month of October and the second half of the October was when e-commerce offers and sale commenced.

During the sale on Amazon and Flipkart, there were a lot of discounts and offers on multiple smartphones ranging from budget phones to flagship smartphones. This weekend (November 13) both the Amazon Great India Festival Sale and the Flipkart Big Diwali sale will conclude.

For those who missed the deals during the earlier sales, this is the last chance to grab a new smartphone at a great price and with multiple banks offers going around, this is the best time of the year to grab a new phone.

There are offers on multiple smartphones as said earlier which will make the task quite harder as a buyer. In this list, we have tried to eliminate the same with compiling the top 10 smartphones offers that's worth considering in the last wave of the festive season.

The list mostly contains the phones which are launched recently. Also, we've included phones that offer additional discount or have reviewed price cut for a limited time rather including the ones with common offers on Flipkart or Amazon. You can also have a look at all the best smartphones offers on Flipkart.

Poco C3

The Poco C3 is an affordable smartphone with a 6.53-inch HD+ dot notch display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. For optics, the Poco C3 offers 13MP primary camera, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. The device is packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 6

One of the phone that went under the radar, Realme 6 is still a worthy phone to consider especially if you have an ICICI Bank credit card. Powered by MediaTek Helio G90T, the Realme 6 offers a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass protection. You get a 64MP quad-camera setup that is implemented using the Samsung GW1 image sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter. It has a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charge support.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the latest device in the Narzo series and is also the first “Pro” variant in the series. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is backed by a 65W Super Dart fast charger which can charge the 4,500mAh battery in just 38 minutes. This also makes the Narzo 20 Pro, the fastest charging phone in the segment. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD 90Hz screen and is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The Narzo 20 Pro offers a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear and you get a 16MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M31

One of Samsung’s best budget device, the Galaxy M31 is available for Rs 15,499, which is Rs 1,000 lesser than the usual selling price. On top of that, you can avail 10% instant discount n SBI credit card and if you don’t own an SBI credit card, you can avail Rs 2,000 cashback on prepaid orders. The Samsung Galaxy M31 offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and is packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery. You get a 64MP quad-camera setup and a 32MP selfie snapper. Exynos 9611 powers the device.

Poco X3

POCO X3 - Rs 16,999 Rs 14,499 with ICICI Credit & Citibank Credit/Debit Cards Rs 15,249 with ICICI debit card Rs 15,499 with Axis, Kotak Bank cardsView Deal

The latest Poco device, the Poco X3 is available for as low as Rs 14,499 with an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on ICICI Bank credit card and Citibank cards. You can avail Rs 1,500 instant discount on a bunch of other cards as well. This is one of the best deals of the season as the phone is new and brings a lot to the table. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 732G chipset and packs in a 6.67-inch 120Hz screen. There is a 64MP quad-camera stack at the rear and a 20MP selfie camera. Backing the device is a massive 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme 7 Pro

The key highlight of the device is the inclusion of 65W Super Dart fast charging, a feature that only a few flagships offered until now. It can charge the 4,500mAh battery from zero to full in about 35 minutes. The Realme 7 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display. As for optics, you get the second-gen 64MP f/1.8 camera which uses the Sony IMX682 image sensor. It is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP and a monochrome filter lens. The selfie camera has a resolution of 32MP. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 720G along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 is one of the best phones in the sub Rs 30,000 segment. Launched back in September, the phone has received Rs 2,500 price cut on the base model and Rs 2,000 on the top-end model. What makes this is the sweet deal is that you get flat Rs 3,000 off with SBI credit card which brings the piece down to Rs 19,499. The Samsung Galaxy M51 packs in a mammoth 7,000mAh battery and is powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC. The device sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen and comes with a 64MP quad-camera stack and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali edition

Oppo’s F17 Pro got a new special edition this season - the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali edition. For those who want something special this season. The limited-edition Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition gift box includes a limited edition Matte Gold colourway of the device which has a combination of gold, green and blue colours. It also comes with Oppo Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W output and a customized glittery back cover. The Oppo F17 Pro is one of the sleekest phones at just 7.48mm and a weight of 164 grams.

Apple iPhone SE

For those who missed grabbing the iPhone SE during the Big Billion Days for Rs 24,999, the iPhone SE will be available for under Rs 30,000. You can get the iPhone SE for Rs 29,999 with ICICI, Kotak, Citi and Axis Bank cards. The 128GB variant will be available for Rs 34,999 and the 256GB variant will cost you Rs 44,999 with bank offers.

Realme X50 Pro

Those who are looking for an affordable flagship phone, the Realme X50 Pro is available for as low as Rs 31,999, which is Rs 10,000 less than the regular selling price. The Realme X50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 5G chipset and packs in a 6.44-inch AMOLED 90Hz display. The device is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For optics, you get a 64MP quad-camera and 32MP+8MP dual selfie cameras. The rear camera also includes a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Last in the list is a bonus addition. We have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for anyone who’s looking for their first flip phone in the modern age. The Galaxy Z Flip usually retails for over 1 lakh and is now available for under Rs 80,000. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. The front screen has a tiny 1.1-inch interactive AMOLED display next to the rear camera setup. The handset is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The Z Flip has a big 3,300mAh battery and you get dual 12MP rear cameras and a 10MP front-facing camera.

