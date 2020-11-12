Still looking to buy an LG G8X in India? It is back in stock for Rs 27,990

Even before the start of the festive season sale, one of the most hyped product was the LG G8X. The LG G8X is now available for Rs 27,990 on Flipkart during the final wave of the Big Diwali Sale.

The LG G8X which was launched for Rs 54,999 was available for just Rs 19,999 during the Big Billion Days sale last month. And, during the Big Diwali Sale, the phone was up for grabs for Rs 24,999. And now during the final wave of the Big Diwali Sale, the LG G8X is available for Rs 27,990 which is still a good deal for a flagship phone and also a good option for those who are looking for a dual-screen experience.

Check out the LG G8X ThinQ on Flipkart Rs 27,990 (Dual Screen included) Charging adapter is not included in the boxView Deal

LG G8X specs

The LG G8X offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED panel with 1080X2340 pixels resolution. The secondary display also comes with the same screen size and resolution and it connects with a Type-C port. The device is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The hinge that is present on the cover housing the secondary display, allows users to turn the display to a full 360-degree. This secondary display can be used as a gamepad while playing games, use it as a keyboard to enhance productivity and more. As for the cameras, there is a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with dual-tone LED flash. While on the front you get a 32MP selfie snapper.

(Image credit: Future)

Powering all the internal is a 4,000mAh battery which comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. However, the charging adapter is not included in the box, you get only a Type-C cable. The phone is also IP68 certified against dust and water. It is available only in Black colour option.

A few weeks back, LG announced that they generated over Rs 350 crores in revenue in the first wave of the sale where the phone was priced at Rs 19,999. Although LG did not reveal the exact LG G8X ThinQ units that were sold with quick basic calculations, we can say that the company sold around 1.75 lakh units.