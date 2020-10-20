The LG G8X at Rs 19,999 generated over Rs 350 crores in revenue

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale kicked-off on October 16 and the curtain will come down on October 21. One of the hottest and much-hyped products during the sale was the LG G8X ThinQ. The price was revealed even before the sale started and most of the people were ready to get the device.

The LG G8X was available for Rs 19,999 during the first sale day of the Big Billion Days. The LG G8X received a whopping 35,000 price cut which made the device more attractive than ever. LG has now come out with an official statement which says that the company could manage to generate Rs 350 crores worth of revenue with just LG G8X ThinQ. All of these happened in the first 12 hours of the sale and the device was completely sold out after 12 hours.

LG India did not reveal the exact LG G8X ThinQ units that were sold in the first 12 hours but, with quick basic calculations, we can say that the company sold around 1.75 lakh units.

LG also says that they are planning to bring more stocks soon. However, the pricing has been now bumped to Rs 21,999, a Rs 2,000 jump but still an excellent price for what you are getting.

The LG G8X for around Rs 20,000 is the only dual-screen phone you can get. You are looking at a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED panel with 1080X2340 pixels resolution. The secondary display also comes with the same screen size and resolution and it connects with a Type-C port. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The hinge that is present on the cover housing the secondary display, allows users to turn the display to a full 360-degree. This secondary display can be used as a gamepad while playing games, use it as a keyboard to enhance productivity and more. For optics, you get a 12MP primary camera and a 13MPl ultra-wide-angle camera. While on the front you get a 32MP selfie snapper. Powering all the internal is a 4,000mAh battery which comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. However, the harging adapter is not included in the box. The phone is also IP68 certified.