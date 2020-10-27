Still looking for an LG G8X? The next sale date is November 3

The LG G8X ThinQ has been flying off shelves in India ever since the massive price drop was announced. However, with limited stocks, many consumers were unable to score a unit. That should change next week.

During Flipkart’s upcoming Big Diwali Sale, the LG G8X will once again be available for purchase in India. The next sale is scheduled for November 3 at 12 pm. The price is now Rs 24,990, slightly higher than last week’s Rs 19,990. While the dual-display accessory will come bundled, a charger will not be included in the box. Only the black variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available.

Later this week on October 28, the LG Wing and the LG Velvet will launch in India as new dual-display flagships from the Korean brand.

LG G8X specs and features

The coolest feature of the LG G8X is the ability to become a makeshift foldable with the included dual-display accessory. We get a 6.4-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, HDR10 capabilities and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. There’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner. The accessory adds another identical display for a foldable smartphone experience.

On the inside, it is powered by last year’s 7nm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable UFS 2.1 storage. It can be updated to Android 10 already with LG UX 1.0 atop.

It has a dual-camera array on the back with a 12MP f/1.8 primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The selfie camera has a resolution of 32MP. On the output front, it sports dual stereo speakers as well as a HiFi DAC for superior audio. The battery is rated at 4,000mAh and supports 21W Quick Charge 4.0. 9W wireless charging is also available.