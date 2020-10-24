Apple iPhone 12: price in India, pre-orders, and best offers

Amid a busy smartphone launch season and the festive season sales, Apple's new iPhone 12 series is probably still the most notable announcement of the period. If you're looking to get one in India, here's everything you need to know about their pricing, variants and offers.

For those who missed it, the iPhone 12 family comprises of four variants: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of them are powered by the new Apple A14 Bionic chipset and are 5G capable. This year, all the models will be available in India right alongside their global pre-orders. With the launch of the Apple Store, consumers now have a direct option to buy genuine products with offers such as cashback and trade-in programs.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max price in India Storage Price 128GB Rs 1,29,900 256GB Rs 1,39,900 512GB Rs 1,59,900

Availability: Pre-order from November 6, ships on November 13

Pre-order from November 6, ships on November 13 Colours: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Pacific Blue

Graphite, Gold, Silver, Pacific Blue Read our iPhone 12 Pro Max review

The top of the line iPhone 12 Pro Max packs in a big 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display protected by a ceramic shield. It also sports a fourth camera in the form of a LiDAR sensor for advanced depth mapping. The optical zoom has also been improved to 4x. A larger primary sensor is supposed to be 87% more sensitive to light. All the iPhone 12 series devices, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max are powered by A14 Bionic chipset, which is the world's first 5nm chipset.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB will cost you Rs 1,39,900 and the top of the line 512GB will set you Rs 1,59,900. It is available in Gold, Graphite, Pacific Blue, and Silver colour options.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be up for pre-order from November 6 and will start shipping from November 13. You can avail Rs 6,000 discount on EMI purchase using HDFC cards and Rs 1,500 discount for non-EMI transactions using HDFC Debit cards. The Apple trade-in program can further reduce the price of the iPhone 12 Pro series by up to Rs 34,000.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro price in India Storage Price 128GB Rs 1,19,900 256GB Rs 1,29,900 512GB Rs 1,49,900

Availability: Pre-order from November 6, ships on November 13

Pre-order from November 6, ships on November 13 Colours: Gold, Graphite, Pacific Blue, and Silver

Gold, Graphite, Pacific Blue, and Silver Read our iPhone 12 Pro review

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED HDR display along with IP68 water-resistant. It has an updated 12MP three-camera stack with the ability to shoot 4K Dolby Vision HDR video at 60fps as well as edit it. With iPhone 12, you are looking at a 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide and a 12MP telephoto cameras. A new ProRAW shooting mode will be a boon for professionals.

The iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB will cost you Rs 1,29,900 and the top of the line 512GB will set you Rs 1,49,900. It is available in Gold, Graphite, Pacific Blue, and Silver colour options.

The iPhone 12 Pro is now available for pre-order in India and will ship from October 30. Those who purchase the iPhone 12 Pro can avail Rs 6,000 discount on EMI purchase using HDFC cards and Rs 1,500 discount for non-EMI transactions using HDFC Debit cards. The Apple trade-in program can further reduce the price of the iPhone 12 Pro series by up to Rs 34,000.

Apple iPhone 12

iPhone 12 price in India Storage Price 64GB Rs 79,900 128GB Rs 84,900 256GB Rs 94,900

Availability: Pre-orders now open, ships from October 30

Pre-orders now open, ships from October 30 Colours: Blue, Red, White, and Green

Blue, Red, White, and Green Read our iPhone 12 review

The Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED (828x1792) XDR display and has a dual-camera setup on the back with both cameras being capable of 4K 60fps recording. It's a 12MP wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a field of video of 120 degrees. The camera also gets Smart HDR 3 as well as Night Mode support.

On the inside, it is powered by A14 Bionic Hexa-core chip. It runs on iOS 14 and supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging. It features Sub-6GHz 5G technology.

The iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB variant will cost you Rs 84,900 and the 256GB model is priced at Rs 94,900. The iPhone 12 is available in It is available in Blue, Red, White, and Green colour options.

The iPhone 12 is now up for pre-order and will start shipping from October 30. You can avail Rs 6,000 discount on EMI purchase using HDFC cards and Rs 1,500 discount for non-EMI transactions using HDFC Debit cards. The Apple trade-in program can further reduce the price of the iPhone 12 by up to Rs 22,000.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Mini rice in India Storage Price 64GB Rs 69,900 128GB Rs 74,900 256GB Rs 84,900

Availability: Pre-order from November 6, ships on November 13

Pre-order from November 6, ships on November 13 Colours: Black, Blue, Red, White, and Green

Black, Blue, Red, White, and Green Read our iPhone 12 Mini review

The iPhone 12 series brings a new member to the family this time around with the iPhone 12 mini. It has a 5.4-inch display, with Super Retina XDR display, 2340 x 1080 resolution and high 1200 nits max brightness. The cameras here are a 12MP main and 12MP ultra-wide snapper. There is also 4K video recording @ 60fps.

The iPhone 12 Mini 64GB variant is priced at Rs 69,900, the 128GB will cost you Rs 74,900 and the 256GB model is priced at Rs 84,900. The iPhone 12 Mini is available in It is available in Black, Blue, Red, White, and Green colour options.

The iPhone 12 Mini will go on pre-order from November 6 and will ship from November 13. You can avail Rs 6,000 discount on EMI purchase using HDFC cards and Rs 1,500 discount for non-EMI transactions using HDFC Debit cards. The Apple trade-in program can get up to Rs 22,000 off as well.