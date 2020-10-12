Apple India is offering free AirPods on purchase of iPhone 11

Apple Store e-commerce portal was unveiled in India recently. The company started its retail operations in the country and is currently offering all of its products and services like AppleCare Plus. For the first time after the launch, the Apple India store is offering a deal on the purchase of iPhone 11.

For those who buy an iPhone 11 on Apple store, Apple India is offering free AirPods. This is part of a Diwali offer that the company is offering and will begin from October 17 and is expected to last a few weeks, since Diwali is on November 14. Apart from this offer, there is no word of other offers for the festive season.

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple iPhone 11 is currently priced at Rs 68,300 for the base variant with 64GB storage, the 128GB variant will cost you Rs 73,600, and the top of the line 256GB variant is priced at Rs 84,100. The Apple AirPods are priced at Rs 14,990 for the one without wireless charging case and the AirPods with wireless charging will cost Rs 19,900. At the moment, it is unclear which version of the AirPods is Apple is offering with the iPhone 11.

However, when you take a look at the deals that will go live during the Amazon Great India Festival sale, the iPhone 11 will be available for under Rs 50,000 and on top of that, you can also avail 10% instant discount with HDFC cards. And, for AirPods, the base variant of Apple AirPods is currently retailing at Rs 13,499 both on Amazon and Flipkart.

With a couple of simple calculations, the iPhone 11 64GB + AirPods on Apple store will cost you Rs 68,300 and the same on Amazon will cost you 63,500 and even less if you own an HDFC card. Unless Apple is giving discounts on the iPhone 11, it certainly looks like Amazon's offer will be better and you could save more than Rs 5,000 if you opt for it.