Apple Store online finally arrives in India - but, where are the offers?

Apple's change of heart towards India began several months ago as they brought in region-specific updates to iOS14 and the much-awaited customization of MacBooks. Now, with the the launch of its online Apple Store in the country today, the company has reinforced this commitment.

Now customers in India can purchase products directly from Apple, seek trade-ins, student discounts and finance options besides the luxury of direct customer support from the company. Apple says the company would ship all orders within 24 to 72 hours though we found that some devices like MacBooks showed longer shipping.

Apple had been selling its products in India via channel partners and offline retailers since they arrived back in 2007 with the iPhone. The company also sold through the eCommerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

That Apple perceives India as a long-term destination was obvious as CEO Tim Cook himself took to Twitter to announce the opening of the Apple Store Online five days before the actual launch. Following the launch, now Apple fans are hoping that the company's first brick-and-mortar store too would get operational soon.

In recent times, Apple has rebooted its India strategy with its contract manufacturers in India - Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron - leading the pack of companies that are part of the Indian government's enticing PLI (Production Linked Incentive) program.

Barely four months after its global launch, Apple has shifted the manufacturing of its iPhone SE (2020) to India. The device, which continues to be billed as Apple's cheapest-ever smartphone, is currently available at discounted prices on some online platforms.

The company is also planning to source its upcoming flagship iPhone 12 series from its contract manufacturer Wistron's unit near Bengaluru in India. The 'Made in India' iPhone 12 could be ready by as early as mid-2021 with Wistron already planning to expand production through an investment of Rs.2,990 crore in the facility.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaYSeptember 18, 2020

Why we felt underwhelmed

The Apple Store opens to a traditional Indian design with 'Namaste' written in bold. While the UI and UX is pretty similar to the stores in other geographies, the company exhorts users to check out "some of the great advantages exclusive to shopping directly with us".

It is customary for stores in India to offer some product discounts upon launch, but Apple has refrained from taking this route. At least at this point in time. There is no automatic price discount on products compared to eCommerce platforms, though such an expectation could be a very Indian reaction. We do believe Apple Store will come up with some discounts once the festival season kicks in next month.

However, I did check out trade-in offers and received some decent schemes for my iPhone XS while attempting to purchase the iPhone SE 2020 or the iPhone 11 Pro. The trade in amounted to about Rs.35,000 in each case, which when juxtaposed against what I had paid for the phone is just about a third of the price.

Though Apple has issued a caveat that not all products are available for trade-in, the company doesn't clearly list out the devices that qualify. This is a bit of a bummer as one would have expected more clarity as customers are dealing with an online store front initially. We expect them to notice and take corrective steps soon.

But, there's good stuff around

The website showcases Apple Watch Series 6 prominently with the page also giving the new mid-range Apple Watch SE, the cheapest model of which is available now for Rs.29,990.

Check out the Apple Watch SE on Apple Store

Check out the Apple Watch Series 6 on Apple Store

In case you happen to be swiping an HDFC Bank credit card, there's a 6% cash back (of up to Rs.10,000) on the card value, which should at least be worth Rs.20,900. This offer continues from now till October 16 and we expect some more good deals that time of the year to coincide with Dussehra and later Diwali.

Apple is also setting up free "Today at Apple" sessions where local professionals will provide lessons in photography and music. In addition, the company is providing the customers with signature gift wraps and personalised engravings on select products in English and some others in some Indian languages.

And, there's more...

A big difference to the entire experience that Apple Store Online has brought has to be the support from Apple Specialists. It is definitely better than what we have seen with offline stores in India, which I would anyways rate as way beyond what one gets in multi-brand stores. The Apple Specialists converse in English and Hindi and provided active guidance on product choice and configurations based on use.

There is also a student scheme where Macs and select iPad models get discounted pricing. In addition, they also receive discounts on accessories as well as extended warranty schemes. However, these discounts are meant for only current and newly accepted students, their parents and college lecturers and staff.

In case you want to learn more about the store launch and matters thereof, you could check out the "Ways to Buy" section or get details about other topics such as "shipping and delivery", "recycling of old products", the trade-in features as well as education pricing.