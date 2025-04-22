Apple removed 'Available Now' from the Apple Intelligence webpage, but it may not have been Apple's choice

Apple has removed "Available Now" from its Apple Intelligence webpage

The change comes after the BBB's National Advertising Division recommended it clarify or remove availability details

The issue is around the language of when Apple Intelligence features launched and the wait for forthcoming ones

Apple has long said that there is a long road ahead for Apple Intelligence, but it’s been more of a long-winded road since Apple's AI was first announced at WWDC 2024. Earlier in 2025, the promised AI-powered Siri features were pushed back to the ‘coming year,’ which is pretty vague.

Now, Apple has made a change to its Apple Intelligence landing page, dropping the ‘Available Now’ tagline from under “AI for the rest of us.” Surprisingly, the Cupertino-based tech giant doesn't seem to have made the decision to remove the message itself, but instead was asked by the Better Business Bureau's National Programs’ National Advertising Division (NAD).

In a shared release, the NAD recommends “that Apple Inc. modify or discontinue advertising claims regarding the availability of certain features associated with the launch of its AI-powered Apple Intelligence tool in the U.S.” It seems that launch features including the new Siri, still not being available, weren’t clear enough on the page.

The NAD states that the Apple Intelligence landing pages made it seem like Apple Intelligence features, including Priority Notifications, Image Playground, Image Wand, and ChatGPT integration as well as Genmoji, “were available at the launch of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.”

However, Apple Intelligence didn’t begin its launch until iOS 18.2, which was released after the new iPhones. NAD’s argument states that the disclosures, presented as “footnotes” or “small print disclosures,” were not clear enough.

The BBB’s NAD also had similar thoughts about Apple displaying the forthcoming Siri features, such as on-screen awareness and personal content, on the same page as the “Available Now” heading.

The NAD even connected with Apple, who informed them that “Siri features would not be available on the original timeline” and that the corresponding language was updated. This evidently happened around the same time as Apple pulled one of its advertisements featuring the all-new Siri.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple, in the release, says “While we disagree with the NAD’s findings related to features that are available to users now, we appreciate the opportunity to work with them and will follow their recommendations.” And it’s clear the recommendations were taken to heart, as “Available Now,” according to snapshots viewed on the Wayback Machine by TechRadar, was removed on March 29, 2025.

That’s well before this release from the National Advertising Dvision making the ask that Apple stops or modifies it’s language, but also after the tech giant confirmed the delay with the AI infused Siri as of February 7, 2025.

Either way, it’s clear Apple is getting its ducks in a row, and it’s good to be clearer with consumers. TechRadar has reached out to Apple asking for further comment, and we'll update this when and if we hear back.