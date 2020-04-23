Best true wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000 in India, for May 2020

A few years ago, Apple announced AirPods which created a lot of buzz in the tech community. The AirPods not only created a buzz, but it also created a new audio category, which is today known as ‘True wireless earbuds’.

As the name suggests, the true wire buds lack any kind of wire and they are just a pair of earbuds that come in a box which doubles up as a battery case for a battery case. Many smartphone manufactures like Samsung, Oppo, and Realme have already jumped in and launched their true wireless earbuds in India. We can expect more companies to launch earbuds in the coming months.

Apple’s AirPods are out of reach for many as they’re priced pretty high. But, there are many other True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in the market currently. If you are looking for a good pair of TWS, you’re at the right place. Check out our list of Best true wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000.

(Image credit: Future)

Extremely enjoyable

Intuitive gesture control

Premium design

Sound quality

Fit not for everyone

Oppo Enco Free is the company’s first TWS earbuds in India. It nails the basics in terms of design and battery life. The overall sound quality is enjoyable. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 technology to connect to both the buds at the same time.

It uses a capacitive touch control chip to make the outer surface act as a navigation pad for all music controls. To control the media, you can tap and swipe. On a single charge, the earbuds will last up to 5 hours and with the included case, it will last up to 20 hours.

The Oppo Enco Free is priced at Rs 7,990 and comes in three colour options - white, black, and pink. It is available on Flipkart.

Buy Oppo Enco Free on Flipkart

Read our review

(Image credit: Future)

AirPods for Android

Low latency gaming mode

Good call quality

Lightweight

Fit not meant for everyone

Poor noise cancellation

This pair of earbuds look very similar to the Apple AirPods but comes at a very affordable price. The Realme Buds are a great entry point for anyone who's yet to jump on the true wireless earphone train. It also comes with a dedicated gaming mode, which offers a theoretical latency of just 120ms.

The Realme Buds Air feels rather flimsy, and the lid shuts close at the slightest of tugs. It comes with a tiny case with a Type-C port on the bottom. It also supports wireless charging. Featuring a 12mm dynamic bass boost driver, the earbuds offer punchy bass.

The Realme Buds Air is priced at Rs 3,999 and comes in white, black, and yellow colour options. It can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme’s website.

Buy on Flipkart

Read our full review

(Image credit: Future)

Comfortable, secure fit

Powerful bass

Stylish design

Ambient sound can be irritating

Touch controls not always accurate

Samsung is not a new player in the world. In fact, they had launched the Gear Icon X even before Apple’s AirPods. The Samsung Galaxy Buds were introduced last year alongside the S10 series.

If you own an Android phone, the Galaxy Buds offer easy connectivity, a comfortable fit, and a warm, bassy sound. If you don’t, you may miss out on some cool extra features offered by the Samsung Galaxy wearables app.

The touch controls can be used to play/pause your music, skip tracks, answer and end calls, and launch Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby on compatible devices. Priced at Rs 9,990, the Galaxy Buds is available in white or black colour option on Flipkart.

Buy on Flipkart

Read our review

(Image credit: Future)

Skullcandy Push

Physical buttons

Good noise isolation

Overwhelming, messy bass

Underwhelming battery life

For those who prefer physical controls over the touch controls, Skullcandy Push comes with a physical button on each earbud. It can be used to control music playback, volume, and your phone’s voice assistant.

They have an extremely warm sound signature with bass overwhelming everything else - vocals and highs are buried under bloated bass. It offers up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. And, the case offers an additional 6 hours.

The Skullcandy Push is priced at Rs 8,599 and is available on Flipkart. It comes in Green and Black combo.

Buy on Flipkart

Read our review

(Image credit: Noise)

Noise Shots X3 Bass

Powerful bass

IPX4 rated

Average battery life

One of the most affordable TWS earbuds in our list, the Noise Shots X3 Bass is for all the bass lovers out there. On the connectivity front, the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 and it also supports Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants.

The Noise Shots X3 Bass comes with an IPX4 rating, meaning it is sweatproof and can be used during workouts. They offer up to 3 hours of playback on a single charge. The case carries a 1,500mAh battery.

It is priced at Rs 3,499 and is available on Flipkart in 4 colour options - candy white, cool white, icy black, and racing red.

Buy on Flipkart

(Image credit: Future)

Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX and AAC

Fast charging

Noise isolation

Average call quality

Priced at Rs 6,999, the 1More Stylish True Wireless earbuds harness Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. They also come with a custom LDS antenna to ensure a smooth connection.

The earbuds offer about 6 hours of battery on a single charge and they also support fast charging, you get about 3 hours of usage with just 15 minutes of charge. They feature a 7mm dynamic driver. The 1More Stylish earbuds are available on Flipkart in Gold, Green, and Black colour options.

Buy on Flipkart

Read our review

(Image credit: Flipkart)

JBL FreeX

IPX5 rated

Integrated mic for calls

No volume controls on earbuds

Just like the Skullcandy, the JBL Free also comes with a physical control button on the earbuds. The button can be used to control media, pick/reject the call, and launch the assistant. It comes with 2 modes - mono mode and stereo mode and will automatically switch between the two modes.

It offers up to hours of battery life on a single charge and with the charging case, you can get an additional 20 hours. Also, it features a cool LED ring around the earbuds. JBL Free TWS earbuds doesn’t come with fins or wings. They come with three different interchangeable ear tips - S, M, and L. Priced at Rs 8,599, the JBL Free is available on Flipkart in black or white colour option.

Buy on Flipkart

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Boat AirDopes 201

IPX4 rated

Bluetooth 5

Average battery life

Lastly on our list is one of the most popular budget TWS earbuds from Boat, the AirDopes 201 featuring 10mm drivers. These earbuds last up to 3 hours on a single charge and up to 12 hours with the charging with the included case.

They come with a physical control button and are also IPX4 rated for resistance against water, splash and sweat scares. The Boat AirDopes is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available on Flipkart.

Buy on Flipkart

These were our recommendation for the best true wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000 in India. Among the list of eight TWS earbuds, we've given options for gamers, bass lovers, music, and fitness freaks. You can opt for the one according to your need.