Best true wireless earbuds under Rs 2,000 in India for November 2020

The truly wireless earbuds market is growing at an incredible pace in India. In fact, the numbers are expected to reach 200 million by the end of 2020. India wearable market witnessed 80% year on year growth with a shipment of over 4.2 million units in the first quarter of 2020. And, more numbers are expected for the rest of the year.

The truly wireless earbuds segment is not new in India anymore; we have a bunch of options from smartphone makers like Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Sony and much more. What was missing a few months ago is the fact that there were not really good options in the budget segment of the true wireless stereo or TWS in India.

So, we had complied the best wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 and best TWS under Rs 10,000 for India. Now that we have offered from multiple smartphone manufacturers as well as companies from India jumping into the affordable segment, we have compiled the best TWS for under Rs 2,000 in India.

The list includes earbuds from Realme, Oppo, BoAt, Noise, and Boult. With the festive season going on in India, you can grab these earbuds at a discounted price for a limited period of time. Be sure to check the individual deals to know the exact current pricing and availability.

These are the best wireless earbuds under Rs 2,000:

Realme Buds Q

The Realme Buds Q is the company’s cheapest offering in the true wireless segment. It comes with an in-ear design without a stem. You get a circular shape bud that comes in three colour options - Black, White, and Yellow. The included carry case which doubles up as a battery pack comes in pebble shape. The Realme Buds Q houses a 10mm bass boost drivers, with support for 119ms low latency, aka gaming mode. And, this is one of the only TWS to have a dedicated gaming mode under Rs 2,000.

The Realme Buds Q harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 along with R1Q chipset that brings instant pairing option. The battery life is rated for 4.5 hours on a single charge, with the case providing an additional four charges taking the total tally to 20 hours. The buds also offer capacitive touch controls.

Oppo Enco W11

Oppo has had success with its Enco free, Enco W31 and then launched the affordable Enco W11. The Oppo Enco W11 was launched in India for Rs 2,499 and is now available for Rs 1,499. The Oppo Enco W11 is an in-ear style TWS. You get buttons on both the buds with a single tap, double-tap, triple tap and touch and hold controls. With the controls, you can play/pause/skip tracks, answer/reject calls, control volume, and also activate the voice assistant. With all these features packed in, Oppo doesn’t offer a companion application.

The Oppo Enco W1is packed with 8mm dynamic drivers with a titanium-plated diaphragm. You also get enhanced bass with the earbud. It supports AAC audio format. The Buds are also IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. On a single charge, it can last up to 5 hours and with the case, you get up to 20 hours. It also supports fast charging, a 5 minutes charge will give one-hour playback. The Enco W11 comes with a Type-C charging port.

boAt Airdopes 431

BoAt is one of India’s most popular brands when it comes with accessories and audio products. For Under Rs 2,000 TWS, the company offers a plethora of options. We have picked the BoAt Airdopes 431. It comes with a stem design and you can choose from Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

The BoAt Airdopes 431 is packed 7mm driver and as always, BoAt offers you that added extra bass effect which most Indians prefer. The case comes with a 500mAh battery which offers up to 10 hours of battery life including a 3 times refill via the case. For charging, you get a Type-C port. Other features include voice assistant support, IPX4 water-resistant rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless streaming.

For those who can spend Rs 200 more, you can go for BoAt Airdopes 441 which offers up to 30 hours of battery life. The BoAt Airdopes comes in in-ear style without stem design.

Noise Shots Groove

Another popular brand from India, Noise offers a bunch of TWS under its ‘Shots’ series in India. The Noise Shots Groove is one among them which is priced under Rs 2,000. The Noise Shots Groove comes in a fancy circular case with Matte Black, Midnight Blue, and Sage Gray colour options to choose from. The case comes with 4 LED indicator which tells you how much juice is left. The Noise Shots Groove are in-ear style buds without stem design. Just like other TWS, Noise also offers extra bass with a 6mm driver.

There is also a quick pair feature and dual-channel transmission. For interactions, you get touch controls on these buds. With the touch controls, you can play/pause music, control volume, and answer/reject calls. On a single charge, the Noise Shots Groove is said to last about 5 hours and add an additional 2 cases with the included case. Other features include Type-C charging, IPX5 water-resistant, and inbuilt mic.

Boult Audio AirBass Truebuds

The Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds offers passive noise cancellation which helps in reducing ambient noise. It is a non-stem style TWS with in-ear style design and comes in Blue, Black, and Red colour options. The buds are also IPX7 rated against water protection.

If needed, the Boult Audio AirBass Truebuds can be used individually also once paired your smartphone. There is a dedicated button for calls and music control on the buds. It used Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity with a 10-meter range. On a single charge, the earbuds will last up to 8 hours and the included case will offer 3 additional charge cycles.

Realme Buds Air Neo

Finishing off the list with something that most people prefer - an AirPod like TWS at a cheaper price. The Realme Buds Air Neo just does that for under Rs 2,000. The Realme Buds Air Neo is a water-down version of Realme Buds Air. The Buds Air Neo from Realme offers features a custom R1 chipset with 13mm dynamic bass boost driver that has been again tweaked to offer punchy and crisp bass.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0 protocol and can instantly pair with most Android smartphones via Google Fast Pair. However, it misses out on in-ear detection. The TWS can last up to 3 hours on a single charge and can last up to 17 hours with the charging case. It can be controlled via touch gestures and there is also a low-latency mode for gaming, which takes it down to 119.2ms. The Buds Air Neo comes in three colours Green, Red, and White.

Best wireless earbuds under Rs 2,000 in India

These are the best TWS under Rs 2,000 segment in India currently. Apart from the above-mentioned ones in the compilation, there is one product that we'd like to give an honourable mention - the Redmi Earbuds S which is priced at Rs 1,499.