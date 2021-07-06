Best true wireless earbuds (TWS) under Rs 3,000 in India for July 2021

The best true wireless earbuds under Rs 3,000 is a segment that took off recently in India thanks to multiple new launches from brands like Realme, BoAt, and much more. Also, a few last-gen products have also received a massive price cut which brings the price under Rs 3,000.

The TWS earbuds market is booming in India and we expect the trend to go even higher in India going further. In fact, a report suggests the global TWS market will see 33% YoY growth in 2021. If you are looking for a new pair of TWS under Rs 3,000, you’ve come to the right place.

We have curated the best TWS in India under Rs 3,000, available right now on Amazon and Flipkart marketplace. The current list of earbuds under Rs 3,000 consists of seven personal audio devices starting as low as Rs 1,999. Also, for those who are slightly flexible with the budget, we have great true wireless stereo earbuds from Realme at Rs 3,299.

The current list is led by OnePlus with its amazon Buds Z and closely followed by the newly launched Realme Buds Q2 一 which is the only TWS with an active noise cancellation feature under Rs 3,000. BoAt, Amazfit, and Noise also make it into the list with its offering. Let’s take a look at the best TWS under Rs 3,000 now:

These are the best true wireless earbuds under Rs 3,000:

OnePlus Buds Z Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Controls: Touch Driver: 10mm dynamic drivers, Dolby Atmos support Mic: Dual mic ANC: No Battery: Up to 4 hours Charging: Type-C, fast charging TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Comfortable fit + Good audio for the price + Price + IP55 rating Reasons to avoid - Limited touch control - Not so punchy bass

The OnePlus Buds Z are a great pair of truly wireless earphones for those who want the best one under Rs 3,000. They offer decent sound, good battery life and a very comfortable fit. However, the limitation of the touch control and not so punchy bass may let you down.

We were impressed with the Buds Z during our review as the OnePlus Buds Z sounded better than the higher priced original OnePlus Buds. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and has 10mm, dynamic drivers, bass boost, dynamic stereo powered by Dolby Atmos and panoramic sound support. The sound signature on the OnePlus Buds is respectable for the price. The soundstage and the separation of the instruments are also decent. There is enough bass but it could have been punchier.

The battery life on the Buds Z is also on par with others in the segment. You get about 4 hours of playback and there is also support for a quick charge. As for the functionality, the OnePlus Buds Z offer very limited options - double tap and long press. It also brings in-ear detection and IP55 rating onboard which are rare in the segment.

Realme Buds Q2 Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Controls: Touch Driver: 10mm bass boost dynamic Mic: Yes, ENC ANC: Yes Battery: Up to 5 hours Charging: Type-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Value for money + Effective noise cancellation + Ergonomics Reasons to avoid - Not the best audio quality - Better battery life possible

The Realme Buds Q2 is the only TWS on the list to offer ANC (under Rs 3,000) and it works pretty well. The Buds Q2 can block the outside world noise and you can enjoy watching media on your phone or laptop. It is also one of the cheapest audio products to come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

For audio, the Realme Buds Q2 comes with a 10mm bass boost dynamic driver that supports AAC and SBC codecs. There is also a dedicated gaming mode with 88ms low latency. With the companion Realme Link app, you will be able to customize between BassBosst+, Dynamic, and Bright sound effects.

Further, it also features ENC for calls to block ambient noise during calls. These are in-ear style earbuds and you get interchangeable eartips as these are in-ear style earbuds without stem design. These are also IPX4 rated.

In terms of control, you get double-tap to play/pause music or answer/end calls, triple tap to skip track, long press to reject a call, and long-press both buds to enter/exit game mode. Each pair of earbuds with a full charge and ANC turned on lasts for about 4 hours before they need to be recharged. A 10 minutes quick charge is rated to deliver 3 hours of playback.

Amazfit PowerBuds Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5 Controls: Touch Driver: 9mm Mic: Yes, ENC ANC: No Battery: Up to 8 hours Charging: Type-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great battery life + IP55 rating + Refreshing take on TWS + Heart-rate sensing Reasons to avoid - Bulky in all forms - Not great for calls

Launched at Rs 6,999, the Amazfit PowerBuds is now available for just Rs 2,599. The Amazfit PowerBuds hopes to address the never-ending issue of wireless earbuds’ fit with a design that can convert into something more reliable. The ambitious design implementation is backed by great battery life, a sound signature tailored for the task and a sprinkling for smart features to keep you going.

The Amazfit PowerBuds sound is delivered from 9mm drivers in each bud with rich bass and clear trebles. The Amazfit PowerBuds come equipped with PPG sensors in each earbud, which use light-based technology to monitor blood flow and produce a heart rate reading.

If you’re looking for a pair of buds that work great for fitness while staying minimal and tiny, prefer music with a bit of bass, and value features such as heart-rate tracking, then the Amazfit PowerBuds are an easy recommendation.

Noise Air Buds Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5 Controls: Touch Driver: 13mm Mic: Yes ANC: No Battery: Up to 4.5 hours Charging: Type-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Gestures + Battery life + Plenty loud + Surprisingly good mic for calls Reasons to avoid - Controls not customizable - Not bass-heavy - Fit not for all

The Noise Air Buds TWS was launched for Rs 2,499 and now the earbuds are available for Rs 1,999. The Noise Air Buds offer a healthy number of gesture controls that aren't seen on lower-priced earphones. The battery life is also better than most earbuds in the segment. Just be wary of the underwhelming bass and an unreliable fit.

The key features include a 20 hours battery life including the case, full gesture control, and affordable price. Also, the device comes with a Type-C port for charging which is good to see in the budget segment. The buds support SBC and AAC formats and they sound good for the most part but, it lacks base due to the half in-ear style design. The fit is good but not meant for all. The microphone quality is also very good and I could take calls and attend meetings without any issues.

(Image credit: Boat)

BoAt Airdopes 441 Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5 Controls: Touch Driver: 6mm Mic: Yes ANC: No Battery: Up to 5 hours Charging: Type-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Extra bass + Touch controls + Type-C port for charging +

Reasons to avoid - Fit not for all - Bass might be overpowering for many

There is no budget wearable or audio buying guide complete without having any BoAt product. BoAt is not only a popular audio and wearable makers in India, it also offers some good products under its belt. The BoAt Airdopes 441 is our pick for the TWS under Rs 3,000. The Airdopes 441 packs 6mm dynamic drivers and offers touch controls. It is also IPX7 certified making them safe from water and sweat during the workout sessions.

The BoAt Airdopes 441 are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and you also get Instant wake and pair feature for faster connectivity. Each buds carry a 35mAh battery and the case is packed with a big 500mAh battery. BoAt claims with the included case these TWS will last up to 25 hours. There is a USB Type C port present to charge the case.

Realme Buds Air 2 (Chain)smokes the competition Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Controls: Touch Driver: 10mm Diaomin-class Hi-Fi Mic: Yes ANC: Yes Battery: Up to 5 hours Charging: Type-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Excellent fit + ANC and sound quality + Battery life + Great for calls Reasons to avoid - No volume controls gesture - No wireless charging

If you can extend your budget up to Rs 300, the Realme Buds Air 2 is a great buy at Rs 3,299. The Realme Buds Air 2 is a budget TWS with a lot of features packed into a tiny package. It brings ANC, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, excellent app support, and more for Rs 3,299.

The star of the show here is the active noise cancellation which works fairly good for the price which Realme is offering it. The fit is extremely comfortable and easy to use for an extended period. The audio quality is surprisingly better than the Realme Buds Air Pro and the bass is also more punchy and thumping. It supports the AAC and SBC codec. The Realme Buds Air 2 offers mostly bass-heavy sound which most of us prefer and it serves well.

The battery life is also pretty solid with 5 hours of playtime without ANC and about 4 hours and 15 minutes with the ANC turned on. A full charge will take about an hour to charge from 0 to 100. A quick 10 minutes offers 90 minutes of playback.

Best TWS under Rs 3000 in India

