Best true wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India for June 2020

The ‘True Wireless Earbuds’ segment is getting a lot of traction recently in India. In fact, the latest reports suggest that wearables in India registered an 80% year on year growth with a shipment of over 4.2 million units in the first quarter of 2020 The main reason for the uptick is because of the rise of the TWS earbuds in India.

Just like how the budget smartphone market was filled with a lot of options a few years ago, now we have a tonne of options for the TWS segment. Smartphone makers like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme have already jumped in and launched their true wireless earbuds in India, bringing many new affordable options for the consumers.

A few months ago, we didn’t have many options under Rs 5,000 for a TWS in India. But, now with multiple launches, we get a handful of TWS earbuds in the sub Rs 5,000 segment. In case you want to jump on the train and join the Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds army, here are the best TWS earbuds you should consider.

1. Oppo W31

Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.0 | Controls: Touch controls | Drivers: 7mm dynamic | Mic: Yes | Battery life: Up to 3.5 hours | Charging: Type-C charging port, quick charge

Good audio experience

IP54 rating

Design

No fast charge

Oppo’s second TWS in India after Oppo Enco Free , which is one of the best TWS under Rs 10,000. The Oppo W31 is one of the best looking TWS in the price segment. These earbuds are neck to neck with Realme’s Buds Air, which is also priced very similarly.

Unlike the Realme Buds Air which just prefers bass over anything, the Oppo W31 offers a nice all-round sound and punchy bass. You also get two modes with the Oppo W31: a dedicated bass mode here along with balanced mode.

For controls, you get double-tap and triple tap functions. On a single charge, the earbuds last up to three hours and with the case you get up to 11 hours. The case can be charged via a Type-C interface. However, the buds miss out on fast charging.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 | Controls: Touch | Driver: 14.2mm Dynamic | Mic: Dual mic | Battery: Up to 4 hours | Charging: Type-C

Sound quality

Battery, fast charging

Extremely light

Polarising design

Fit not for everyone

Noise cancellation

Xiaomi’s first pair of TWS in India, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is meant for those who prioritise convenience over everything else. It supports LHDC (Low latency, high definition audio codec) which allows for 3x higher data throughput for a higher quality output. The buds are fitted with large 14.2mm dynamic drivers, which is one of the best in its segment.

It comes with dual microphones, the secondary mic is here used as environmental noise suppression which is triggered when you get a call. A single session with this TWS can last over three hours. The case also supports fast charging, which only takes about an hour to go from empty to full.

As with most wireless earphones, even the Mi TWS 2 suffers from audio latency while gaming. For games such as PUBG where even a slight delay can cost you, these are less than ideal.

3. Noise Shots X5 Pro

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm Chipset | Controls: Touch | Driver: 6mm | Mic: Yes, ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) | Battery: Up to 8 hours | Charging: Type-C and USB (output)

Battery life

Qualcomm Chipset

Case too big and heavy

Noise has announced a bunch of TWS this year, and the one that stands out from the rest is the Shots X5 Pro. These earbuds offer up to 8 hours of battery on a single charge and can last up to 150 hours with the case. Also, you can use the case as an emergency power bank as it comes with a big 2,200mAh battery.

The Noise shots X5 Pro TWS harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and offers a wireless range of up to 10 meters. It uses a Qualcomm chipset that features AptX + AAC Hi-Fi audio technology. This ensures the TWS gets a better range, a more stable connection, and better battery life.

The sound quality is also good with a decent amount of bass. It comes with touch sensors on each bud which can be used to control volume, answer/reject calls, and control media. They are also IPX7 rated against the water.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, R1 Chipset | Controls: Touch | Driver: 12mm Bass | Mic: Dual mic, ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) | Battery: : Up to 3 hours | Charging: Type-C, Qi wireless charging

Low latency gaming mode

Good call quality

Lightweight

Fit not meant for everyone

Poor noise cancellation

The Realme Buds Air looks similar to the Apple AirPods but comes at a very affordable price. The Realme Buds are a great entry point for anyone who's yet to jump on the truly wireless earphone train. It also comes with a dedicated gaming mode, which offers a theoretical latency of just 120ms.

The Realme Buds Air feels rather flimsy, and the lid shuts close at the slightest of tugs. It comes with a tiny case with a Type-C port on the bottom. It also supports wireless charging. Featuring a 12mm dynamic bass boost driver, the earbuds offer punchy bass.

The Realme Buds Air is priced at Rs 3,999 and comes in white, black, and yellow colour options. It can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme’s website.

The company also offers a cheaper version of Realme Buds Air dubbed Air Neo for Rs 2,999. But, you'll miss out on In-ear detection, secondary mic, wireless charging, and Type-C port

5. JBL C100

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 | Controls: Button | Driver: 5.8 mm dynamic | Mic: Yes | Battery: Up to 5 hours | Charging: Micro-USB

Excellent vocals and mids

Punchy bass

Micro USB port

In case you’re looking for an in-ear style with good all-round performance, the JBL C100 might be the one for you. It offers excellent vocals and mids, along with punchy bass. The soundstage with the JBL C100 is also excellent.

It can be controlled via the physical buttons present on other of the earbuds, tye right one can be used to play/pause media and calls and the left one can be used to skip tracks. On a single charge, these last up to 5 hours and they only con here is the micro USB interface for charging.

6. Skullcandy Sesh

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 | Controls: Button | Driver: 6mm Bass | Mic: Yes | Battery: Up to 3 hours | Charging: Micro-USB

Comfortable fit

Battery life

The Skullcandy Sesh TWS comes with in-ear design, that means you get a comfortable fit. Just like the other TWS earbuds, they come with a case which doubles up as a battery. It comes with a physical button located on the outer surface of the buds. A single click will play/pause the media and to manage the volume, you will have to double click, and triple-click will trigger the Google Assistant/Siri.

On the battery front, the company claims up to 3 hours on a single charge which is slightly disappointing. The sound signature is decent and the bass is good. However, there is a noticeable Bluetooth latency with this pair of TWS.

7. Redmi Earbuds S

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 | Controls: Buttons | Driver: 7.2mm | Mic: Yes, DSP noise reduction | Battery: Up to 4 hours | Charging: micro USB

Lightweight

Noise isolation

Materials,

Soundstage

Redmi entered the audio segment in India with its affordable Redmi Earbuds S recently. The individual buds weigh only about 4.5g each and are also IPX4 sweat and splash-proof. Redmi Earbuds S has 7.2mm drivers. The bass hasn’t been boosted by a lot to avoid distortion, which inherently creeps into headphones with small drivers.

The buds are also designed in such a way that they bring passive noise isolation when worn correctly. However, there are also a couple of drawbacks with the Earbuds S. The materials used feel very cheap and as a whole the buds are flimsy. The soundstage is also not up to the mark with Redmi Earbuds S. But, in the end, for Rs 1,799 these are one of the best available in the market.

8. pTron Bassbuds

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 | Controls: Button | Driver: 10mm dynamic | Mic: Yes | Battery: Up to 6 hours | Charging: Micro-USB

Price

Punchy bass

Fit not for everyone

Let’s end the list with one of the most affordable TWS in the list and which is also one of the top-rated products on Amazon.in, the Bassbuds from pTron. For the price of Rs 999, these can be your secondary earbuds or just an earbud that brings you on the TWS train.

The pTron Bassbuds harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and 10mm dynamic drivers. The base and audio experience are really good for what you pay. The only con here is that the TWS is not IP rated so if you are planning to use it for your gym sessions, better look elsewhere.

These were some of the best True wireless earbuds available in India currently. In the near future, we can expect more earbuds coming to the market at affordable price. Poco and Realme will be the next ones to announce a new pair of earbuds in India.