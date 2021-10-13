OnePlus Buds Z2 price, specifications, launch date, and more

OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless earbuds are now official. The company has unveiled the much-awaited successor to the OnePlus Buds Z in China along with a new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 9RT.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with a lot of new features over its predecessors such as active noise cancellation, better driver setup, improved battery life, more microphone, and much more.

While the upgrades are big on paper, the price has also gone up compared to the Buds Z, but they’re still affordable compared to the likes of Apple AirPods Pro , SonyWF-1000XM3 , Oppo Enco X , and even the OnePlus Buds Pro .

The OnePlus Buds Z was launched in India in October 2020, so naturally, we are expecting the new TWS to arrive in India as well. While we do not have a confirmed date for the same, we are expecting the company to announce the product in the coming weeks.

Cut to the Chase:

What is it? An affordable TWS with ANC

An affordable TWS with ANC How much is it? CNY 3,999 (~Rs )

CNY 3,999 (~Rs ) When is it out? Available in China already

OnePlus Buds Z2 price and availability

(Image credit: OnePlus )

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is priced CNY 499 which is roughly around Rs 5,800. The TWS will go on sale starting October 19 in China. It comes in white as well as black and white colour options. The OnePlus Buds Z2 was unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9RT on October 13 in China.

For context, the OnePlus Buds Z is priced at Rs 2,999 in India and with the pricing of the OnePlus Buds Z2 expected around Rs 5,000 , the OnePlus Buds Z2 will rival the likes of Nothing Ear 1, Oppo Enco W51, and Realme Buds Air 2.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specs and features

The biggest and the major upgrade comes in the form of the presence of active noise cancellation (ANC). The Buds Z2 will offer up to 40dB of external noise cancellation. There is also a transparency mode that allows you to be aware of the surroundings. These are in-ear style earbuds with interchangeable tips in the box. In terms of design, the buds and case are more or less similar to the OnePlus Buds Z , but the buds are now more angled than the predecessor.

(Image credit: OnePlus )

Further, the Buds Z is rated to offer up to 38 battery life on a single charge which is a jump from 20 hours on the Buds Z. The buds will last up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge while the case will offer additional 31 hours of battery life. A quick 10-minute charge is rated to offer 5 hours of playback - the battery life quoted here is the same as the OnePlus Buds Pro.

Further, the OnePlus Buds Z is packed with a 11mm moving coil driver unit along with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Other features include Dolby Atmos support, Hey Melody app, three microphones, a USB Type-C port, and an IP55 rating for protection against dust and water.