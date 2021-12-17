OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC and longer battery life debuts globally

Audio player loading…

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds, successor to the quite successful Buds Z, has now gone global after making its debut in China two months back. The company has kept the design exactly the same but the price is not as budget-friendly as the Buds Z's. This is because the newly-launched earbuds has pulled some significant upgrades from the company's pricier offering OnePlus Buds Pro.

The most notable feature is the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which means the new earbuds reduce the unwanted ambient sound so that you can enjoy listening to your favorite track without any noise.

However, OnePlus has added a Transparency Mode as well, activating which a user can hear the surroundings as well for times when it is important.

Another significant change that the OnePlus Buds Z2 brings along is longer battery life. As per OnePlus’ claims, the Buds Z2 promises up to seven hours of playback with ANC off and five hours with ANC on. The buds draw power from it built-in 40mAh battery and the case gets charged over USB-C. Just like the Buds Z, the new earbuds also offer a 5-hour playback from mere 10 minutes of charging.

The earbuds get the same 11nm dynamic drivers that are also found in the Buds Pro. Just like the OnePlus Buds, the new Buds Z2 offers better integration with the OnePlus phones. However, if you have a phone from a different brand or an iPhone, you can use HeyMelody app and dig into the right settings. You will also be able to change gesture controls on the earbuds.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The Buds Z2 also gets Dolby Atmos support and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity is also present. The earbuds are IP55 water resistance rated, whereas the charging case is IPX4

Price and availability

The earbuds are available in Pearl White color for now, though OnePlus says the Obsidian Black option will arrive early next year. They are available starting today at OnePlus.com and Amazon, at a retail price of $99 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs. 7,500 in India. It is currently unknown when these wireless earbuds will go official in India.

It is, however, expected that the OnePlus Buds Z2 could launch alongside the OnePlus RT (rebranded OnePlus 9RT) in India. Reportedly, the launch of the OnePlus RT has been delayed and a tentative launch timeframe remains mysterious. We suspect OnePlus could decide to bring these products to India in early next year, but that would also mean changing its roadmap entirely. So, let’s just wait to see how it goes.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram