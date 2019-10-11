Best headphones under Rs 2,000 in India for October 2019

The best headphones under Rs 2,000 may not offer a wide range of features present on flagship headphones. However, there are a few budget-friendly earphones out there in the market that really provide that pristine audio listening experience that will keep you satisfied, irrespective of your wire preference.

This article is the perfect guide to help you choose between options so that you can purchase the best pair of headphones under Rs 2,000 that are tailored to meet your needs. If you are looking for the best headphones under Rs 2,000 in India, these options below stand out.

Ranging from Bluetooth headsets to over-the-ear headphones and headsets with a microphone to earpieces without a mic, the list covers every category so that you can choose what fits your bill.

If price isn't an issue, you can check out our overall list of the best headphones available in the market now .

Realme Buds Wireless (Image credit: Realme India)

Realme Buds Wireless

Design: In-Ear | Weight: 30 grams | Cable length: n/a | Connection: bluetooth | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: Dynamic (11.2 mm neodymium magnet) | Sensitivity: 100 dB | Impedance: 32 Ω | Battery life: 12 hours | Wireless range: 10 m

Sound quality

12-hour battery life

Strong bass

IPX4

Micro USB port

As with smartphones, Realme's Buds are significantly cheaper than the rest of the wireless competition. It brings a bunch of features that are rare at this price, such as seamless connectivity in seconds, magnetic locks that double as the power buttons and long battery life.

Tuned by DJ Alan Walker, these excel in playing back Electro or EDM music with a strong bass. The battery life is rated for 12 hours which is also on the higher side. All of that in a package that weighs only 30g makes the Realme Buds Wireless a no-brainer.

1More Piston Fit

Design: In-Ear | Weight: 14.0 grams | Cable length: 1.25 metres | Connection: 3.5mm jack | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: Dynamic (9 mm neodymium magnet) | Sensitivity: 100 dB | Impedance: 32 Ω | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A

Quality build

Sound clarity

Value for money

More attention to details over bass

Not the most comfortable fit

Although 1More is not a very popular audio company in India yet, it does make some high-quality headphones that offer a great bang for your buck. If you are looking for a very affordable yet high-quality headphone, the 1More Piston Fit could the right fit for your needs.

Depending on the shape of the insides of your ears, you can choose between different sized tips on the 1More Piston Fit. The 45-degree angled design also helps in getting that feeling of a snug fit.

The 1More Piston Fit are slightly biased in favour of details over bass, so keep this in mind while making your decision.

SoundMagic PL30+ C

SoundMagic PL30+ C in-ear headphones with mic

Design: In-Ear | Weight: 15.8 grams | Cable length: 1.2 meters | Connection: 3.5mm jack | Frequency response: 20-22,000Hz | Drivers: Dynamic (9 mm neodymium magnet) | Sensitivity: 100 dB | Impedance: 12 Ω | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A

Comfortable in the ears

Well-balanced sound output

Inferior noise insulation

SoundMagic is yet another reputed audio accessory maker. The SoundMagic PL30+ C is well-known for its perfectly balanced audio output. You don’t have to worry about playing with the equalizer settings to get the best out of the PL30+ C. However, if you are inclined towards a certain acoustic, you can always customize it the way you like it.

In terms of looks and build quality, the SoundMagic PL30+ C is right up there with the best in this price range. They come in an attractive packaging which consists of a hard case, 5 sets of earbuds and a couple of hooks.

Sennheiser CX 275 S

Sennheiser CX 275S

Design: In-Ear | Weight: 15 grams | Cable length: 1.2 meters | Connection: 3.5mm jack | Frequency response: 17-23,000Hz | Drivers: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 121 dB | Impedance: 16 Ω | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A

Compact design

Two years’ warranty

Insufficient bass

Sennheiser is a well-known brand when it comes to premium audio accessories. However, keeping the budget consumers in mind, Sennheiser launched the CX 275S in-ear headphones. These headphones offer decent sound output which is a bit more inclined towards the treble.

The Sennheiser CX 275 S fits quite well in the ears and features a composed yet premium build quality.

Sony MDR-EX255AP

Sony MDR-EX255AP in-ear headphones with mic

Design: In-Ear | Weight: 18 grams | Cable length: 1.2 metres | Connection: 3.5mm jack | Frequency response: 5-25,000Hz | Drivers: Dynamic (9 mm neodymium magnet) | Sensitivity: 106 dB | Impedance: 16 Ω | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A

Perfect fit

Wide frequency response

Microphone features inferior noise cancellation

Sony is another well-known name when it comes to audio products. The MDR-EX255AP in-ear headphones try to strike a good balance between bass, treble and other acoustics. You can also improve the overall quality to suit your needs by fiddling with the equalizer settings.

The semi-braided wires along with the metal casing give the headphones a premium look. With real-silicon earbuds, the Sony MDR-EX255AP fits quite well in the ears.

Sony MDR-XB450

Sony MDR-XB450 on-ear EXTRA BASS headphones

Design: On-Ear | Weight: 165 grams | Cable length: 1.2 metres | Connection: 3.5mm jack | Frequency response: 5-22,000Hz | Drivers: Dynamic (30 mm neodymium magnet) | Sensitivity: 102 dB | Impedance: 24 Ω | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A

Exceptional bass

Wide frequency response

Somewhat heavy

If you are a bass lover, the Sony MDR-XB450 on-ear headphones could be the perfect option for you under Rs 2,000. Powered by the huge 30 mm drivers, the Sony MDR-XB450 can produce bass levels that are unmatched in this price range.

Although the MDR-XB450 focus primarily on bass, they deliver great output in the mids and the highs too.

The MDR-XB450 has well-cushioned ear pads and the metal casing adds to the looks, but the build quality may not be up there if you’re thinking long term. Still, it is a great on-ear option, especially if you’re a basshead.

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones

Design: On-Ear | Weight: 150 grams | Cable length: NA | Connection: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack | Frequency response: 20-40,000Hz | Drivers: NA | Sensitivity: NA | Impedance: 32 Ω | Battery life: up to 20 hours | Wireless range: 10M

Comfy design

Long battery life

3.5mm cable included in the box

Affordable price

Xiaomi recently expanded its audio accessories portfolio in India with the launch of the Mi Super Bass wireless headphones. Sporting a cool black and red colour profile and a comfortable design, these Mi wireless headphones are easy on the eyes.

On ears, too, they are comfortable. The cups are well cushioned and seal the ears nicely. The bass is good, too, especially in the lows. Xiaomi says that the headphones should last for up to 20 hours of playback, but it has also bundled in a 3.5mm cable should you run out of juice.

Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD

Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD

Design: In-Ear | Weight: 17 grams | Cable length: 1.25 metres | Connection: 3.5mm jack | Frequency response: 20-40,000Hz | Drivers: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 98 dB | Impedance: 32 Ω | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A

Exceptional built quality

Unmatched value for money

Extended burn out period

Xiaomi has been synonymous with value for money products for a long time now, and that is no different with the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD. In terms of build quality and design, these headphones are right up there with the best.

Like many other Xiaomi products, the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD offer great bang for your buck without compromising on the quality. These headphones offer top-notch sound at budget prices, making them one of the best options in this guide. However, it’s worth noting that you may not experience the best output quickly, as these headphones require an extensive burn out period.

SoundMagic E30 in-ear headphones

SoundMagic E30 in-ear headphones

Design: In-Ear | Weight: 9 grams (without cord) | Cable length: 1.2 metres | Connection: 3.5mm jack | Frequency response: 15-22,000Hz | Drivers: Dynamic (9 mm neodymium magnet) | Sensitivity: 94 dB | Impedance: 12 Ω | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A

Accurate sound output

Great fit in the ear

No microphone

The SoundMagic E30 was launched way back in 2013, but still, it is quite relevant to current standards. The earpieces generate a very well-balanced sound output with unmatchable clarity. The best part is that you can enjoy pure music which is not distorted by excessive bass. The E30 focusses more on the treble side while maintaining a composed, yet tight, bass.

When it comes to building quality, the SoundMagic E30 fails to impress. The headphones are made of cheap plastic with sub-standard finishing. The earpieces are designed to be worn over the ears with its cables going around your earlobes. If properly plugged in, the E30 provides exceptional noise cancellation and are quite comfortable too.

Audio-Technica ATH-AX1iS

Audio-Technica ATH-AX1iS

Design: Over-Ear | Weight: 272 grams | Cable length: 1.2 metres | Connection: 3.5mm jack | Frequency response: 15-22,000Hz | Drivers: Dynamic (36 mm neodymium magnet) | Sensitivity: 100 dB | Impedance: 40 Ω | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A

Crystal clear sound output

Decent fitting

Substandard finishing

Audio-Technica is another reputed name when it comes to audio products. The ATH-AX1iS offers a well-balanced audio output, but it is conservative when it comes to bass.

Although the ATH-AX1iS are durable, the build quality leaves something to be desired. They also fit really well on the ears with well-cushioned ear pads. You also get an in-line mic along with volume controls that makes it easy to manage your music on the go.

