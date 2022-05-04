Amazon Summer Sale 2022 deals: Deals and offers on phones, laptops, smart home devices, electronics, and more

If you're looking to purchase some of your favourite gadgets and products online, then it is probably the best time. While the temperature outside is at an all-time high, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are offering some really cool deals that can bring a smile to your face.

While Flipkart is offering some crazy deals in the Big Saving Day sale kicked off yesterday, Amazon has got some of the best deals in the Summer Sale which starts today and goes on till May 8.

Amazon is offering discounts on a wide range of products including laptops, smartphones, audio products, and more. Customers will get multiple offers to choose from including instant discount offers and cashback up to Rs 5,000.

Another major highlight of the event is that Amazon will also offer a Rs 60,000 line of credit via the Amazon Pay Later feature to selected customers, to make their purchasing experience even better.

Amazon will host the first sale of various smartphones and other accessories that were launched recently. Some of the most prominent ones are the OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord Buds, iQoo Z6 Pro, Realme Narzo 50A Prime and more.

Talking about some major offers, the OnePlus 9 series will be available at a discount of up to 12,000. Apart from that, we can see some serious discounts up to Rs 8,000 on the iPhone 13.

Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Common offers

In the Amazon Summer Sale 2022, all the ICICI Credit and Debit card holders will get up to a Rs 1,500 discount under the summer bonanza offer while purchasing anything from Amazon India. the users will also have the option to buy gadgets using the debit card EMI option.

All the Kotak bank credit and debit cardholders will be eligible for a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on buying different products from the platform. The RBL Bank credit cardholders will get a discount of up to Rs 1,250. However, the RBL Bank cardholder will not have the option for Debit card EMI.

In addition to that, the sale brings special offers for businesses or the customer who will buy bulk products. These types of customers can save up to 28% on the GST invoice. Furthermore, they can also get up to 40% discounts while making bulk purchases.

Amazon Summer Sale 2022 - Card offers Banks Max discount ICICI Bank (non-EMI) Rs 1,250 HDFC credit card(EMI) Rs 1,500 RBL Bank (non-EM) Rs 1,250 RBL Bank (EMI) Rs 1,500 Kotak Mahindra Bank (non-EMI) Rs 1,000 Kotak Mahindra Bank (EMI) Rs 1,250

These are the best Amazon Summer Sale 2022 deals, offers, and discounts:

Smartphones

iQoo 9 SE at Rs 33,990 | Flat Rs 3000 discount for ICICI bank holders 8GB RAM + 128GB | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC | 6.62-inch AMOLED display | 48MP primary snapper | 4500 mAh battery | Android 12 OS

Apple iPhone 13 Mini at Rs 73,990 | Instant Rs 1000 discount on ICICI credit card bank transactions 4GB RAM + 128GB | Apple A15 Bionic SoC | 5.4 Super Retina display | 12MP primary camera | 2438mAh battery | iOS 15



iQoo Z6 5G at Rs 13,999 | Instant Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Credit Card transactions 4GB + 128GB | Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC | 6.58-inch FHD+ display | 50MP Eye AF primary shooter | 5000mAh battery | Android 12 OS

Rs 2,000 off with coupon Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Rs 34,990 | Instant Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Credit Card transactions 8GB + 128GB | Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor | 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED | 12MP primary snapper | 4500mAh battery

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus at Rs 19,990 | Instant Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI Credit Card transactions 6GB RAM + 128GB | Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 | 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display | 108MP primary shooter | 5000mAh battery | Android 12 OS

iQoo 9 Pro at Rs 64,990 | Instant Rs 6,000 discount on ICICI Credit Card transactions 8GB + 256GB | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC | 6.78-inch E5 2K AMOLED display | 50MP Gimbal primary shooter | 4700mAh battery | Android 12 OS

Rs. 1000 coupon Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone at Rs 37,999 | Instant Rs 5,000 discount all bank cards 8GB RAM + 128GB | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC | 6.67-inch FHD+ true 10-bit AMOLED display | 108MP primary shooter | 5000mAh battery | Android 12 OS

OnePlus 9RT 5G at Rs 46,999 | Instant Rs 1,000 discount all bank cards 12GB RAM + 128GB | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC | 6.62-inch Fluid AMOLED display | 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera | 4500mAh battery | Android 12 OS

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G at Rs 28,499 | Instant Rs 1,000 discount all bank cards 8GB RAM + 128GB | MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display | 108MP primary shooter | 5000mAh battery | Android 12 OS

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G at Rs 23,999 | Instant Rs 3,000 discount on ICICI Credit Card transactions 6GB RAM + 128GB | Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor | 6.4-inch AMOLED display | 64MP primary shooter | 4700mAh battery | Android 12 OS

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at Rs 71,999 | Instant Rs 5,000 discount on ICICI Credit Card transactions 12GB RAM + 265GB | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display | 48MP Sony IMX 789 primary sensor | 5000mAh battery | Android 12 OS

OnePlus 9 at Rs 35,999 | Instant Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Credit Card transactions 8GB + 128GB | Snapdragon 888 Processor | 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display | 48 MP main camera | 4500mAh | Android 12 OS

Laptops

Mi Notebook Pro at Rs 53,990 | Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor | 14-inch QHD+ display | Windows 11 |MS Office 2021 | 8GB DDR4 RAM | 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Intel Iris Xe graphics card

HP Chromebook x360 at Rs 28,990 | Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions Intel Celeron N4020 | 12" touch screen HD display| Chrome OS |MS Office | 4GB RAM | 64GB eMMC Storage | Intel UHD Graphics 600

HP Pavilion 14 at Rs 69,490| Rewards up to Rs 2,000 on card approval Ryzen 5 processor | 14-inch FHD display | Windows 10 |MS Office | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 2GB NVIDIA MX450 Graphics | Alexa Built-in

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 at Rs 71,990 | Instant Discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor | 14-inch FHD display | Windows 10 |MS Office | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 512GB SSD | Intel Iris Xe Graphics card

Lenovo Legion 5 at Rs 60,990 | Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions AMD Ryzen 5 4600H | 15.6-inch FHD display | Windows 10 | 8GB DDR4 RAM |1TB HDD + 256 GB SSD| NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6

Mi Notebook Ultra at Rs 59,990 | Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5 processor | 15.6-inch TUV low blue light display | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 512GB SSD | Intel Iris Xe graphics card

Acer Nitro i5 11th gen at Rs 60,990 | Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions Intel Core i5-11th Generation | 15.6-inch FHD 144 Hz display | 8GB RAM| 512 GB SSD | Windows 10 | GTX 1650

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM4 at Rs 22,990 | Rs 2000 Instant discount on all banks cards Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) | Bluetooth 5.2 | 30 hours playback | Voice Assistant support (Alexa, Google Voice Assistant, and Siri) | Touch controls | Multiple device pairing

Recommended Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earbuds at Rs 1,399 | Instant discount up to Rs 1250 on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions Instant connect mode | Bluetooth 5.0 | 30 hours playback (with case) | Voice Assistant support | Touch controls | 6mm audio drivers

Sony WH-1000XM3 at Rs 17,990 | Rs 4,000 off Digital Noise Cancellation | Quick attention mode | Voice Assistant (Alexa) support | 40mm audio drivers | 30 hours playtime

Steal deal New JBL Tune 130NC TWS at Rs 4,499 | Instant off up to Rs 1250 on RBL Bank credit card EMI transactions Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) | 40 hours playtime (with case) | JBL headphones companion app | 4 microphones | Voice assistant support (Amazon Alexa and google Assistant) Read our JBL tune 130NC review

Sennheiser Momentum Truly Wireless at Rs 24,990 | Instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions 7mm dynamic audio drivers | Active noise Cancellation (ANC) | 35 hours of battery life with case | Touch controls

Smart TVs

AmazonBasics 50-inch Fire TV at Rs 31,999 | Instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions 4K Ultra HD resolution | 3 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 1 x USB 2.0 | 20W speakers | Dolby Atmos | Built-in Fire TV OS |Built in Alexa | 1.95GHz Quad core processor | 1.5GB RAM





Redmi TV X50 Rs 32,999 | Instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions 4K HDR, Dolby Vision | Vivid picture engine | 30W output eARC, 3 x HDMI 2.1 |dual-band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0 | PatchWall, Android TV 10 OS

Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K smart TV at Rs 46,990 | Instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions 4K Ultra HD | 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 20W speakers | Dolby Audio | Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play | Chromecast | Netflix | Amazon Prime Video | HDR Gaming |4K HDR | Live Colour Display |4K X-Reality Pro | Motionflow XR100



Samsung 50 inches Crystal 4K Series at Rs 45,990 onwards | Instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, 60Hz | 3 x HDMI, 1 USB | HDR 10+ |20W speakers |Dolby Digital Plus |Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and more | Tap View | PC Mode | Universal Guide | Web Browser | Screen Mirroring



Rs 1,000 off with coupon OnePlus 43 inches Y Series at Rs 24,490 | Instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions 43-inch FHD, 60Hz | 2 x HDMI, 2 X USB | 20W speakers | Dolby audio | Android TV 9.0 | OnePlus Connect | Google Assistant | Play Store | Chromecast | Shared Album | Netflix, YouTube, Prime video | Content Calendar | OxygenPlay



Amazon Prime Day wearables deals

Apple Watch SE at Rs 29,900 | Instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions Heart rate monitor | built-in compass | Emergency calling feature | Workout tracker | Sopports calling and texting

Mi Watch Revolve at Rs 6,999 | Instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions AMOLED display | 10 sports modes | Battery life of up to 14 days | Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity | Sleep and stress monitor

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 at Rs 1,799 | Instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions 1.1-inch AMOLED display | 14 days battery life | magentic charging support | 11 sports modes | Women health tracker | Stress level monitor

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini at Rs 6,499 | Instant discount up to Rs 1500 on ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions SpO2 monitor | 21 days battery life | 1.55-inch AMOLED display | Heart rate monitor | Sleep monitor | 70 plus sports modes | SpO2 monitor

OnePlus Band at Rs 1,499 | Instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions OnePlus Health application support | IP68 certifications | 14 days battery life | Sleep monitor | SpO2 monitor | Notification alert

Smart home | Amazon products

Recommended Fire TV Stick at Rs 2,100| Buy Echo along with Fire Tv Stick to get Rs 500 cashback 60fps frame rate | Quad-core 1.7 GHz processor | Full HD | Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus



Fire TV Stick Lite at Rs 2,099 | Buy Echo along with Fire Tv Stick to get Rs 500 cashback HDR support | Quad-core 1.7 GHz processor | Full HD | Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus

Echo Dot + 9W colour smart bulb Rs 2,399 | Available at a discount of Rs 4,199 Alexa voice control support | Smart home control | Hands-free music control | Hindi language support | Changeable bulb colour and brightness

Echo Dot(4th Gen) at Rs 2,949| Available at a discount of Rs 1,550 Amazon Alexa support in Hindi and English | Hands-free music control | Use as standalone speaker or connect to other devices | smart home accessibility | Get weather, cricket, and other updates

We will be adding more deals and offers during Amazon Summer Sale 2022一 stay tuned for the same. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for all the best tech deals for Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!