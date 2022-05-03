Flipkart Big Saving Day deals - Here are some of the best deals on gadgets for you

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale has begun and the e-commerce platform is bringing in discounts on many gadgets this week. The five-day sale begins today and will end on May 8 providing discounts and cashback offers from participating brands and banking partners. Amazon is also hosting its Summer Sale this week from May 4 with similar offers and discounts.

Flipkart will be providing discounts and cashback offers on many bestselling smartphones, true wireless earbuds and laptops during the sale. During the latest sale event, the company partnered with SBI to provide an instant discount to the bank’s credit cardholders.

The discounts are valid for both full payment and EMI transactions. All Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardholders are also eligible to get cash back during the sale event.

During the latest Big Saving Days event, you’ll find discounts from brands including Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Poco, Motorola, Infinix, Vivo, Oppo, Asus, HP, Lenovo and many more.

Common offers

Flipkart Big Saving Days will the e-commerce platform partner up with SBI to provide a 10% discount of up to Rs 750 or Rs 1,000 for any full swipe transactions and EMI transactions respectively. You also may be eligible to receive an additional discount of Rs 250 for select products when paying using SBI credit cards.

Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardholders are eligible to receive 5% cashback during the sale event. The company will also continue to offer discount coupons to purchase Google’s 2nd generation Google Nest Hub, Nest Mini and the Pixel Buds as well at discounted rates. The coupon codes are provided 7 days post-delivery of any products that are ordered during the Big Saving Days sale.

Best deals on smartphones

Realme 9 Pro 5G at Rs 17,999 | Up to Rs 750 off on SBI credit card EMI transactions 6GB + 128GB | Snapdragon 695 5G SoC | 6.6-inch 120Hz FullHD+ LCD display | 5,000 mAh battery | Android 12

First sale Motorola G52 at Rs 14,499 | Rs 1,000 off on SBI & HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions 4GB + 64GB | Snapdragon 680 SoC | 6.6-inch pOLED display | 5,000 mAh battery | Android 12

Infinix Hot 11 (2022) at Rs 8,999 | Up to Rs 750 off on SBI credit card EMI transactions 4GB + 64GB | Unisoc T610 SoC | 6.7-inch FullHD+ LCD display | 5,000 mAh battery | Android 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i at Rs 19,999 | Rs 5,000 off on paying with any debit and credit cards 4GB + 64GB | Unisoc T610 SoC | 6.7-inch FullHD+ LCD display | 5,000 mAh battery | Android 11

Motorola Edge 20 5G at Rs 23,999 | Rs 1,000 off on SBI credit card EMI transactions 8GB + 128GB | Snapdragon 778G SoC | 6.7-inch 144Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display | Supports HDR10+ | 4,000 mAh battery | Android 11

Vivo V23 5G at Rs 27,490 | Rs 1,750 off on SBI credit cards and additional Rs 750 for EMI 8GB + 128GB | MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC | 6.44-inch FullHD+ display | 64MP Night camera | 4,200 mAh battery | Android 12

Best deal on gaming smartphone Poco F3 GT at Rs 28,999 | Up to Rs 1,000 off on SBI credit cards EMI transactions 8GB + 128GB | MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC | 6.67-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display | Maglev Triggers | 5,065 mAh battery | Upgradable to Android 12

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G at Rs 36,999 | Rs 2,250 off on SBI credit cards and additional Rs 750 for EMI 8GB + 128GB | MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC | 6.44-inch FullHD+ display | 64MP Night camera | 4,200 mAh battery | Android 12

Apple iPhone 12 at Rs 49,999 | Rs 1,250 off on SBI credit cards and additional Rs 750 for EMI 4GB + 64GB | A14 Bionic SoC | 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display | Supports Dolby Vision | 2,815 mAh battery | iOS 15

Best deals on TWS earbuds

Best value for money Oppo Enco Buds at Rs 1,599 8mm audio driver | Bluetooth 5.2 | 24-hour playback | Call Noise reduction | 80ms latency | IP54 rating

Realme Buds Air 2 at Rs 3,299 10mm audio driver | Bluetooth 5.2 | 25-hour playback | Active Noise Cancellation | 88ms latency | IPX5 rating

OnePlus Buds Z2 at Rs 4,599 11mm audio driver | Supports Dolby Atmos on OnePlus smartphones| Bluetooth 5.2 | 38-hour playback | Active Noise Cancellation | 94ms latency | IP55 rating

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at Rs 5,000 | Up to Rs 1,500 off on SBI credit card EMI transactions 12mm audio driver | Bluetooth 5.0 | 21-hour playback | Active Noise Cancellation

Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 5,999 | Up to Rs 1,500 off on SBI credit card EMI transactions 12mm audio driver | Bluetooth 4.0 | 24-hour playback | Real-time language translations | IPX4 rating

Nothing ear (1) at Rs 5,000 | Up to Rs 1,500 off on SBI credit card EMI transactions 12mm audio driver | Bluetooth 4.0 | 24-hour playback | Real-time language translations | IPX4 rating